|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.72
58.73
113.09
-32.84
Op profit growth
22.95
-930.41
-88.68
-12.98
EBIT growth
59.26
-171.58
-67.32
-4.72
Net profit growth
-99.29
-142.8
-76.9
11.67
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.78
9.15
-1.75
-32.96
EBIT margin
4.48
4.07
-9.04
-59
Net profit margin
0.02
5.02
-18.64
-172.01
RoCE
6.75
4.22
-3.2
-6.28
RoNW
0.02
4.1
57.34
89.61
RoA
0
1.3
-1.65
-4.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.03
4.46
-10.48
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.72
-0.38
-15.13
-123.97
Book value per share
29.66
29.66
24.97
-79.76
Valuation ratios
P/E
1,076.66
5.88
-0.88
0
P/CEPS
-6.84
-68.89
-0.61
-0.27
P/B
1.74
1.42
0.67
-0.42
EV/EBIDTA
8.23
9.19
-161.76
-34.65
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
13.34
10.47
10.3
31.2
Inventory days
61.36
77.79
87
152.64
Creditor days
-24.25
-26.17
-31.29
-65.08
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1
-0.61
0.94
0.64
Net debt / equity
1.83
1.75
2.37
-7.59
Net debt / op. profit
5.42
6.36
-60.28
-29.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-71.04
-70.92
-73.66
-86.73
Employee costs
-2.14
-2.75
-4.43
-8.78
Other costs
-19.03
-17.15
-23.65
-37.44
