iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Key Ratios

38.9
(2.50%)
Aug 9, 2023|03:30:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.72

58.73

113.09

-32.84

Op profit growth

22.95

-930.41

-88.68

-12.98

EBIT growth

59.26

-171.58

-67.32

-4.72

Net profit growth

-99.29

-142.8

-76.9

11.67

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.78

9.15

-1.75

-32.96

EBIT margin

4.48

4.07

-9.04

-59

Net profit margin

0.02

5.02

-18.64

-172.01

RoCE

6.75

4.22

-3.2

-6.28

RoNW

0.02

4.1

57.34

89.61

RoA

0

1.3

-1.65

-4.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.03

4.46

-10.48

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.72

-0.38

-15.13

-123.97

Book value per share

29.66

29.66

24.97

-79.76

Valuation ratios

P/E

1,076.66

5.88

-0.88

0

P/CEPS

-6.84

-68.89

-0.61

-0.27

P/B

1.74

1.42

0.67

-0.42

EV/EBIDTA

8.23

9.19

-161.76

-34.65

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

13.34

10.47

10.3

31.2

Inventory days

61.36

77.79

87

152.64

Creditor days

-24.25

-26.17

-31.29

-65.08

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1

-0.61

0.94

0.64

Net debt / equity

1.83

1.75

2.37

-7.59

Net debt / op. profit

5.42

6.36

-60.28

-29.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-71.04

-70.92

-73.66

-86.73

Employee costs

-2.14

-2.75

-4.43

-8.78

Other costs

-19.03

-17.15

-23.65

-37.44

JSW Ispat Speci. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.