|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
6,060.65
4,187.74
2,638.16
1,879.41
yoy growth (%)
44.72
58.73
40.37
35.86
Raw materials
-4,305.51
-2,969.98
-1,943.36
-1,478
As % of sales
71.04
70.92
73.66
78.64
Employee costs
-129.72
-115.58
-116.46
-89.34
As % of sales
2.14
2.75
4.41
4.75
Other costs
-1,152.56
-716.91
-622.16
-308.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.01
17.11
23.58
16.43
Operating profit
472.85
385.27
-43.82
3.27
OPM
7.8
9.19
-1.66
0.17
Depreciation
-223.21
-227.47
-216.99
-275.6
Interest expense
-270.6
-275.78
-253.32
-447.69
Other income
30.13
12.99
25.97
26.83
Profit before tax
9.17
-104.99
-488.16
-693.19
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.17
-104.99
-488.16
-693.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-2,767.92
Net profit
9.18
-104.99
-488.16
-3,461.11
yoy growth (%)
-108.74
-78.49
-85.89
82.07
NPM
0.15
-2.5
-18.5
-184.15
