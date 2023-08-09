iifl-logo
iifl-logo

JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

38.9
(2.50%)
Aug 9, 2023|03:30:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

6,060.65

4,187.74

2,638.16

1,879.41

yoy growth (%)

44.72

58.73

40.37

35.86

Raw materials

-4,305.51

-2,969.98

-1,943.36

-1,478

As % of sales

71.04

70.92

73.66

78.64

Employee costs

-129.72

-115.58

-116.46

-89.34

As % of sales

2.14

2.75

4.41

4.75

Other costs

-1,152.56

-716.91

-622.16

-308.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.01

17.11

23.58

16.43

Operating profit

472.85

385.27

-43.82

3.27

OPM

7.8

9.19

-1.66

0.17

Depreciation

-223.21

-227.47

-216.99

-275.6

Interest expense

-270.6

-275.78

-253.32

-447.69

Other income

30.13

12.99

25.97

26.83

Profit before tax

9.17

-104.99

-488.16

-693.19

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.17

-104.99

-488.16

-693.19

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-2,767.92

Net profit

9.18

-104.99

-488.16

-3,461.11

yoy growth (%)

-108.74

-78.49

-85.89

82.07

NPM

0.15

-2.5

-18.5

-184.15

JSW Ispat Speci. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Ispat Special Products Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.