Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Share Price

148.57
(-6.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:56 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open159.9
  • Day's High160.05
  • 52 Wk High210.85
  • Prev. Close158.56
  • Day's Low148
  • 52 Wk Low 102.8
  • Turnover (lac)834.86
  • P/E65.85
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value58.09
  • EPS2.41
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,017.57
  • Div. Yield0.01
No Records Found

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

159.9

Prev. Close

158.56

Turnover(Lac.)

834.86

Day's High

160.05

Day's Low

148

52 Week's High

210.85

52 Week's Low

102.8

Book Value

58.09

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,017.57

P/E

65.85

EPS

2.41

Divi. Yield

0.01

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.025

Record Date: 14 Sep, 2024

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:22 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 44.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.01%

Non-Promoter- 30.20%

Institutions: 30.20%

Non-Institutions: 25.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.82

99.8

12.37

15.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

451.8

267.59

204.28

158.01

Net Worth

515.62

367.39

216.65

173.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,026.48

967.06

821.51

591.36

yoy growth (%)

6.14

17.71

38.91

17.34

Raw materials

-931.51

-879.93

-741.19

-521.99

As % of sales

90.74

90.98

90.22

88.26

Employee costs

-13.34

-13.07

-9.49

-9.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.16

16.36

21.39

13.18

Depreciation

-6.55

-5.04

-3.27

-6.12

Tax paid

-5.12

-2.32

-6.83

-4.39

Working capital

-27.14

45.36

32.23

0.99

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.14

17.71

38.91

17.34

Op profit growth

15.27

-2.96

25.33

14.27

EBIT growth

11.86

-8.27

34.47

21.36

Net profit growth

7.1

-3.58

65.55

35.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,699.29

2,385.85

1,878.85

1,340.63

1,209.62

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,699.29

2,385.85

1,878.85

1,340.63

1,209.62

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.18

2.26

0.94

0.8

1.25

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

ANISH BANSAL

Chairman & Managing Director

AJAY KUMAR BANSAL

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Arun Kumar

Independent Director

Vivek Goyal

Independent Director

P K Saxena

Independent Director

Neerja Kumar

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Garg

Whole-time Director

Kamleshwar Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

Summary

Hi-Tech Pipes Limited, (formerly known as Ram Lal Harbans Lal Limited) was incorporated in 1985. The status was converted to Public Limited and the Company was renamed to Hi-Tech Pipes Limited in October, 1986. The Company serves Infrastructure, Constructions, Automobiles, Energy, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Defense, Engineering& Telecom industries. It is a Multi Product company marking its presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures and a variety of other galvanised products. The end uses of these products are in high-rise buildings, metro stations, bridges, dams, refineries, telecom, airports, highways, power projects etc.The Company works with the objective of providing customer satisfaction through superior quality products. From a turnover of US$ 1 million to US$ 100 million, it has transitioned and diversified the business from tubular segment to integrated cold rolling complexes and Continuous galvanizing.With five advanced manufacturing facilities strategically positioned at important customer hubs and near key raw material sources, it hold a dominant position in Indias steel pipe industry. The Company provide a wide variety of innovative and value-added steelpipes and products, such as ERW black steel tubes, Square Hollow Sections, Rectangular Hollow Sections, Solar Torque Tubes, GI & GP pipes, Cold Rolled Coils and Strips, Galvanised plain and corrugated sheets, Colour coated coils and metal
Company FAQs

What is the Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd share price today?

The Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd is ₹3017.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd is 65.85 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd is ₹102.8 and ₹210.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd?

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.19%, 3 Years at 43.62%, 1 Year at 32.13%, 6 Month at 19.10%, 3 Month at -15.66% and 1 Month at -2.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 44.01 %
Institutions - 30.20 %
Public - 25.78 %

