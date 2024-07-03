Summary

Hi-Tech Pipes Limited, (formerly known as Ram Lal Harbans Lal Limited) was incorporated in 1985. The status was converted to Public Limited and the Company was renamed to Hi-Tech Pipes Limited in October, 1986. The Company serves Infrastructure, Constructions, Automobiles, Energy, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Defense, Engineering& Telecom industries. It is a Multi Product company marking its presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures and a variety of other galvanised products. The end uses of these products are in high-rise buildings, metro stations, bridges, dams, refineries, telecom, airports, highways, power projects etc.The Company works with the objective of providing customer satisfaction through superior quality products. From a turnover of US$ 1 million to US$ 100 million, it has transitioned and diversified the business from tubular segment to integrated cold rolling complexes and Continuous galvanizing.With five advanced manufacturing facilities strategically positioned at important customer hubs and near key raw material sources, it hold a dominant position in Indias steel pipe industry. The Company provide a wide variety of innovative and value-added steelpipes and products, such as ERW black steel tubes, Square Hollow Sections, Rectangular Hollow Sections, Solar Torque Tubes, GI & GP pipes, Cold Rolled Coils and Strips, Galvanised plain and corrugated sheets, Colour coated coils and metal

