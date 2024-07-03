SectorSteel
Open₹159.9
Prev. Close₹158.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹834.86
Day's High₹160.05
Day's Low₹148
52 Week's High₹210.85
52 Week's Low₹102.8
Book Value₹58.09
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,017.57
P/E65.85
EPS2.41
Divi. Yield0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.82
99.8
12.37
15.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
451.8
267.59
204.28
158.01
Net Worth
515.62
367.39
216.65
173.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,026.48
967.06
821.51
591.36
yoy growth (%)
6.14
17.71
38.91
17.34
Raw materials
-931.51
-879.93
-741.19
-521.99
As % of sales
90.74
90.98
90.22
88.26
Employee costs
-13.34
-13.07
-9.49
-9.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
20.16
16.36
21.39
13.18
Depreciation
-6.55
-5.04
-3.27
-6.12
Tax paid
-5.12
-2.32
-6.83
-4.39
Working capital
-27.14
45.36
32.23
0.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.14
17.71
38.91
17.34
Op profit growth
15.27
-2.96
25.33
14.27
EBIT growth
11.86
-8.27
34.47
21.36
Net profit growth
7.1
-3.58
65.55
35.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,699.29
2,385.85
1,878.85
1,340.63
1,209.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,699.29
2,385.85
1,878.85
1,340.63
1,209.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
2.26
0.94
0.8
1.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
ANISH BANSAL
Chairman & Managing Director
AJAY KUMAR BANSAL
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Arun Kumar
Independent Director
Vivek Goyal
Independent Director
P K Saxena
Independent Director
Neerja Kumar
Independent Director
Mukesh Kumar Garg
Whole-time Director
Kamleshwar Prasad
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
Summary
Hi-Tech Pipes Limited, (formerly known as Ram Lal Harbans Lal Limited) was incorporated in 1985. The status was converted to Public Limited and the Company was renamed to Hi-Tech Pipes Limited in October, 1986. The Company serves Infrastructure, Constructions, Automobiles, Energy, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Defense, Engineering& Telecom industries. It is a Multi Product company marking its presence in steel pipes, hollow sections, tubes, cold rolled coils & strips, road crash barriers, solar mounting structures and a variety of other galvanised products. The end uses of these products are in high-rise buildings, metro stations, bridges, dams, refineries, telecom, airports, highways, power projects etc.The Company works with the objective of providing customer satisfaction through superior quality products. From a turnover of US$ 1 million to US$ 100 million, it has transitioned and diversified the business from tubular segment to integrated cold rolling complexes and Continuous galvanizing.With five advanced manufacturing facilities strategically positioned at important customer hubs and near key raw material sources, it hold a dominant position in Indias steel pipe industry. The Company provide a wide variety of innovative and value-added steelpipes and products, such as ERW black steel tubes, Square Hollow Sections, Rectangular Hollow Sections, Solar Torque Tubes, GI & GP pipes, Cold Rolled Coils and Strips, Galvanised plain and corrugated sheets, Colour coated coils and metal
The Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹148.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd is ₹3017.57 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd is 65.85 and 2.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd is ₹102.8 and ₹210.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.19%, 3 Years at 43.62%, 1 Year at 32.13%, 6 Month at 19.10%, 3 Month at -15.66% and 1 Month at -2.75%.
