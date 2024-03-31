TO THE MEMBERS OF HI-TECH PIPES LIMITED report oN tHe AUDit oF coNsoLiDAteD FiNANciAL stAteMeNts opiNioN

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of HI-TECH PIPES LIMITED

(hereinafter referred to as “the Parent”) and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as “the Group”),which includes Groups share of profit/ loss, comprising the Consolidated

Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the

Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, Consolidated Cash Flow Statement, for the year then ended, and a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the consolidated financial statement, and details of subsidiaries as follows:-

a) HTL Metal Private Limited, b) HTL Ispat Private Limited, c) Hitech Metalex Private Limited

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of reports of other auditors on separate financial statements and the other financial information of the subsidiaries, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies ( Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ( “Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the consolidated state of affairs of the

Group as at March 31, 2024, their consolidated profit including other comprehensive income, consolidated changes in equity and their consolidated cash flows for the year ended on that date.

B Asis For opiNioN

We conducted our audit in accordance with the

Standards on Auditing (SAs) specifiedunder section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated provisions of the Act and Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on consolidated financial statements.

KeY AUDit MAtters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in onour audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:-

Key Audit Matter Auditors response Nventories: - Our Audit procedures to test the existence of the Inventory of the company has maintained at multiple branch locations, due to complexity of the nature of the inventory, involvement of risk factor, and inventories are also important factor to consider in our audit procedures on the revenues, we considered this as a key audit matter. inventories mainly consist of evaluating the design and implementation and testing the relevant internal control procedures, specifically: - The Confirmation/ Reconciliation of balances of trade receivables/trade payables (including Micro & Small enterprises & Including creditor for Capital expenses are pending. 1) by testing the inventory cycle counts that are periodically performed by the management, 2) assessing the companys accounting policy for valuation of inventory, 3) Assessing the inventory valuation processes and testing the key controls around inventory existence and valuation assertions. We have also relied upon the audit procedures performed and verification reports provided by the management of the company, based on the above, existence and valuation of inventories identified as a key audit matter, in this regards we also obtained management representation Letter duly signed by the management of the company. Our Audit procedures to test the balance confirmation of large creditors and debtors for which we have performed audit procedures including test check and Key Control on balance confirmations of trade payable/trade receivables,howevermanagementisconfidentthat on confirmation/reconciliation there will not be any material impact on the financial statements, we have relied upon the same.

information other than the consolidated Financial statements and Auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Parent companys annual report, but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

respoNsiBiLities oF MANAGMeNt For tHe coNsoLiDAteD FiNANciAL stAteMeNts

The Parents Board of Directors is responsible for matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with regards to the preparation of these consolidated financial statements in terms of the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as “the Act”) that give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated statement of changes in equity and consolidated cash flows of the Group in accordance with the Indian

Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and otheraccountingprinciplesgenerallyacceptedinIndia. The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; the selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the consolidated financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements by the Directors of the Parent, as aforesaid.

In preparing the Consolidated Financial Statements, the respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group is also responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the

Group.

AUDitors respoNsiBiLities For tHe AUDit oF tHe coNsoLiDAteD FiNANciAL stAteMeNts

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance aboutwhethertheconsolidated as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Parent Company and its subsidiaries, which are companies incorporated in India, have adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the ability of continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidatedfinancial statements, . including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Parent Company and such other entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant including any significant deficiencies control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

report oN otHer LeGAL AND reGULAtorY reQUireMeNts

1. With respect to the matters specified in paragraphs 3(xxi) and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the “Order”/ “CARO”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, to be included in the Auditors report, according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO reports issued by us for the Company and its subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company, to which reporting under CARO is applicable, we report that there are qualification regarding audit trial in the holding company and its subsidiaries.

2. A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept so far as it appears from our examination of those books of accounts except for the matters stated in paragraph (2)(B)(f) below on reporting under rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014.

c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the

Consolidated Statement of Profit and

Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity, and the Consolidated Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the

Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Parent as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Parent, none of the directors of the Group companies, incorporated in India is disqualified as on

31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(A)(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(B)(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls; refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”, which is based on the auditors reports of the Parent, subsidiary companies. Our report expresses an unmodified adequacy and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting of those companies, for the reasons stated therein.

B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a) The consolidated the company have disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its consolidated financial position in its consolidated financial statements.

b) The Group did not have any long term contracts include derivative contracts. Hence the question of any foreseeable losses does no arise.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Parent and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India.

d (i) The respective Managements of the Company and its subsidiary which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Parent or any of such subsidiary to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in any other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Parent or any of such subsidiaries

(“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(ii) The respective Managements of the Parent and its subsidiary which are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, have represented to us, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as statements of disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Parent or any of such subsidiary from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Parent or any of such subsidiary shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

(“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(iii) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The board of directors of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the annual general meeting. The amount of dividend declared is in accordance with the section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Holding Company and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India have used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares, hence we are unable to comment on audit trial features of the said software.

C) With respect to other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/provided by the parent company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act;

For A. N.GArG & coMpANY Chartered Accountants FRN- 004616N A. N. GArG (FCA, Partner) (M.No.-083687) Place: New Delhi Date: 11th May, 2024 UDIN: 24083687BKCBLL6608

to tHe iNDepeNDeNt AUDitors report

( r eferred to in paragraph under ‘report on other Legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date) report on the internal Financial controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) to the Members of Hi-tech pipes Limited

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Hi-Tech Pipes Limited

(“Company” or “Parent Company”) as of and for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Parent Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements responsibility for internal Financial controls

The respective Board of Directors of the Parent Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for establishing and maintaining financial internal controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Parent Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting financial statements. records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the

Companies Act, 2013

Auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the

Groups internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Parent Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance

Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the other auditors, in terms of their reports referred to in the

Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Groups internal financial controls with reference to

Meaning of internal Financial controls over Financial reporting

A Groups internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Groups internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Group;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Group are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of respective companies in the Group; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Groups assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements

inherent Limitations of internal Financial controls over Financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on consideration of reporting of other auditors as mentioned in Other Matter paragraph, the Parent Company and its subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Group considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

other Matters

Our aforesaid reports under section 143(3) (i) of the Act

. on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to statements in so far as it relates to 3 subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, is based on the corresponding reports of the auditors of such companies incorporated in India.