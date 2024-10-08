iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Shareholding Pattern

143.98
(-3.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

44.01%

50.75%

50.77%

53.95%

53.82%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

30.2%

19.36%

18.92%

13.16%

12.79%

Non-Institutions

25.78%

29.88%

30.3%

32.87%

33.38%

Total Non-Promoter

55.98%

49.24%

49.22%

46.04%

46.17%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Oct-2024Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 44.01%

Non-Promoter- 30.20%

Institutions: 30.20%

Non-Institutions: 25.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Hi-Tech Pipes: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

