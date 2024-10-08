iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Balance Sheet

143.98
(-3.78%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

63.82

99.8

12.37

15.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

451.8

267.59

204.28

158.01

Net Worth

515.62

367.39

216.65

173.69

Minority Interest

Debt

293.6

179.93

259.12

211.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

20.54

17.45

14.95

13.22

Total Liabilities

829.76

564.77

490.72

398.75

Fixed Assets

347.46

259.8

208.17

174.39

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.19

5.19

3.49

3.49

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

451.8

279.08

262.46

204.04

Inventories

267.09

248.84

180.73

137.62

Inventory Days

48.93

Sundry Debtors

237.48

147.73

124.97

84.81

Debtor Days

30.15

Other Current Assets

78.9

57.51

47.25

36.18

Sundry Creditors

-119.15

-154.76

-77.65

-47.91

Creditor Days

17.03

Other Current Liabilities

-12.52

-20.24

-12.84

-6.66

Cash

25.32

20.72

16.61

16.82

Total Assets

829.77

564.79

490.73

398.74

Hi-Tech Pipes : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.