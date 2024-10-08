Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
63.82
99.8
12.37
15.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
451.8
267.59
204.28
158.01
Net Worth
515.62
367.39
216.65
173.69
Minority Interest
Debt
293.6
179.93
259.12
211.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
20.54
17.45
14.95
13.22
Total Liabilities
829.76
564.77
490.72
398.75
Fixed Assets
347.46
259.8
208.17
174.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.19
5.19
3.49
3.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
451.8
279.08
262.46
204.04
Inventories
267.09
248.84
180.73
137.62
Inventory Days
48.93
Sundry Debtors
237.48
147.73
124.97
84.81
Debtor Days
30.15
Other Current Assets
78.9
57.51
47.25
36.18
Sundry Creditors
-119.15
-154.76
-77.65
-47.91
Creditor Days
17.03
Other Current Liabilities
-12.52
-20.24
-12.84
-6.66
Cash
25.32
20.72
16.61
16.82
Total Assets
829.77
564.79
490.73
398.74
