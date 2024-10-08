iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

153.6
(2.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:39:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,026.48

967.06

821.51

591.36

yoy growth (%)

6.14

17.71

38.91

17.34

Raw materials

-931.51

-879.93

-741.19

-521.99

As % of sales

90.74

90.98

90.22

88.26

Employee costs

-13.34

-13.07

-9.49

-9.94

As % of sales

1.3

1.35

1.15

1.68

Other costs

-30.45

-29.66

-25.07

-22.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.96

3.06

3.05

3.87

Operating profit

51.17

44.39

45.75

36.5

OPM

4.98

4.59

5.56

6.17

Depreciation

-6.55

-5.04

-3.27

-6.12

Interest expense

-25.25

-24.23

-22.86

-19.72

Other income

0.79

1.24

1.78

2.53

Profit before tax

20.16

16.36

21.39

13.18

Taxes

-5.12

-2.32

-6.83

-4.39

Tax rate

-25.42

-14.22

-31.94

-33.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.03

14.03

14.55

8.79

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.03

14.03

14.55

8.79

yoy growth (%)

7.1

-3.58

65.55

35.38

NPM

1.46

1.45

1.77

1.48

Hi-Tech Pipes : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

