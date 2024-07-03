Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
2,018.27
1,683.99
1,284.07
949.13
909.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,018.27
1,683.99
1,284.07
949.13
909.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.45
1.96
0.25
0.37
0.32
Total Income
2,019.71
1,685.95
1,284.32
949.5
910.16
Total Expenditure
1,938.74
1,621.05
1,213.41
897.63
865.04
PBIDT
80.97
64.91
70.91
51.87
45.12
Interest
27.61
27.18
24.16
23.47
21.44
PBDT
53.36
37.72
46.75
28.39
23.68
Depreciation
9.54
8.54
7.19
5.98
4.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.5
5.75
6.11
2.92
3.07
Deferred Tax
2.51
1.59
4.32
3.21
-0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
32.81
21.84
29.12
16.28
16.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
32.81
21.84
29.12
16.28
16.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-4.88
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.81
26.72
29.12
16.28
16.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.49
17.83
24.6
14.9
15.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.7
12.27
12.21
10.93
10.93
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.01
3.85
5.52
5.46
4.95
PBDTM(%)
2.64
2.23
3.64
2.99
2.6
PATM(%)
1.62
1.29
2.26
1.71
1.78
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.Read More
The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.