Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.83
19.09
59.34
26.48
Op profit growth
19.54
-1.52
50.78
24.86
EBIT growth
17.39
-6.17
62.58
30.29
Net profit growth
11.84
-2.95
102.36
59.8
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.28
4.89
5.92
6.25
EBIT margin
4.71
4.45
5.65
5.54
Net profit margin
1.7
1.68
2.06
1.62
RoCE
12.16
12.28
18.02
14.97
RoNW
3
3.54
5.51
3.62
RoA
1.09
1.16
1.64
1.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
20.35
18.66
20.01
10.08
Dividend per share
0
0.25
0.25
0.25
Cash EPS
12.92
12.64
16.19
3.34
Book value per share
183.11
158.89
108.15
74.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.95
0.38
1.79
1.28
P/CEPS
3.07
0.57
2.22
3.86
P/B
0.21
0.04
0.33
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
10.4
6.15
9.97
7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.42
-14.57
-30.03
-30.28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
35.1
36.39
35.89
46.77
Inventory days
49.99
50.25
50.07
64.73
Creditor days
-15.13
-16.1
-19.66
-29.54
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.95
-1.79
-2.09
-1.72
Net debt / equity
1.46
1.68
2.13
2.12
Net debt / op. profit
4.23
4.95
4.02
4.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-90.27
-90.56
-89.92
-88.27
Employee costs
-1.4
-1.47
-1.19
-1.66
Other costs
-3.04
-3.07
-2.96
-3.8
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.Read More
The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.