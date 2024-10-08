iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Key Ratios

140.8
(-1.35%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.83

19.09

59.34

26.48

Op profit growth

19.54

-1.52

50.78

24.86

EBIT growth

17.39

-6.17

62.58

30.29

Net profit growth

11.84

-2.95

102.36

59.8

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.28

4.89

5.92

6.25

EBIT margin

4.71

4.45

5.65

5.54

Net profit margin

1.7

1.68

2.06

1.62

RoCE

12.16

12.28

18.02

14.97

RoNW

3

3.54

5.51

3.62

RoA

1.09

1.16

1.64

1.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

20.35

18.66

20.01

10.08

Dividend per share

0

0.25

0.25

0.25

Cash EPS

12.92

12.64

16.19

3.34

Book value per share

183.11

158.89

108.15

74.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.95

0.38

1.79

1.28

P/CEPS

3.07

0.57

2.22

3.86

P/B

0.21

0.04

0.33

0.17

EV/EBIDTA

10.4

6.15

9.97

7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.42

-14.57

-30.03

-30.28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

35.1

36.39

35.89

46.77

Inventory days

49.99

50.25

50.07

64.73

Creditor days

-15.13

-16.1

-19.66

-29.54

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.95

-1.79

-2.09

-1.72

Net debt / equity

1.46

1.68

2.13

2.12

Net debt / op. profit

4.23

4.95

4.02

4.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-90.27

-90.56

-89.92

-88.27

Employee costs

-1.4

-1.47

-1.19

-1.66

Other costs

-3.04

-3.07

-2.96

-3.8

Hi-Tech Pipes : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

