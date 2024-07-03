iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Half Yearly Results

151.66
(-1.84%)
Jan 8, 2025|01:24:45 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Mar-2024Sept-2023Mar-2023Sept-2022

Gross Sales

1,572.88

1,311.13

1,388.17

1,271.14

1,114.7

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,572.88

1,311.13

1,388.17

1,271.14

1,114.7

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.5

0.17

1

0.82

1.45

Total Income

1,574.37

1,311.3

1,389.17

1,271.96

1,116.15

Total Expenditure

1,488

1,244.22

1,340.22

1,209.33

1,079.82

PBIDT

86.37

67.08

48.95

62.63

36.33

Interest

27.64

23.52

18.34

15.68

19.62

PBDT

58.73

43.56

30.62

46.95

16.71

Depreciation

10.41

9.7

5.79

8.86

4.92

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

10.81

6.26

4.52

7.51

1.76

Deferred Tax

1.34

2.15

1.83

1.72

1.21

Reported Profit After Tax

36.16

25.45

18.48

28.86

8.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

36.16

25.45

18.48

28.86

8.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-4.88

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

36.16

25.45

18.48

28.86

13.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.19

1.7

1.42

2.26

7.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.61

14.99

13.08

12.78

12.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.49

5.11

3.52

4.92

3.25

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

2.29

1.94

1.33

2.27

0.79

Hi-Tech Pipes: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

