Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Cash Flow Statement

150.08
(-5.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

Hi-Tech Pipes FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

20.16

16.36

21.39

13.18

Depreciation

-6.55

-5.04

-3.27

-6.12

Tax paid

-5.12

-2.32

-6.83

-4.39

Working capital

-27.14

45.36

32.23

0.99

Other operating items

Operating

-18.65

54.35

43.51

3.67

Capital expenditure

17.71

46.84

32.29

-19.51

Free cash flow

-0.94

101.19

75.8

-15.83

Equity raised

286.66

220.19

145.31

112.03

Investing

0.01

0.47

0

3.01

Financing

117.63

150.02

49.41

36.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

403.35

471.87

270.52

135.23

Hi-Tech Pipes : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Read More
Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More

