|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 21/09/2024 Fixes Record Date for the purpose of Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Result (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
