Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024; and ii. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q2&H1FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Aug 2024 13 Aug 2024

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offering or preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement or any other permissible mode and/ or any combination thereof in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws subject to market conditions and obtaining all the regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the market conditions Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th August, 2024 Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 5 May 2024