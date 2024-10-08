iifl-logo-icon 1
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd Board Meeting

Hi-Tech Pipes CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024; and ii. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q2&H1FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting19 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offering or preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement or any other permissible mode and/ or any combination thereof in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws subject to market conditions and obtaining all the regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the market conditions Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th August, 2024 Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20245 May 2024
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidate) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 2. Final Dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Hi-tech Pipes limited has inform that board of Directors meeting held on 11th day of May 2024 recommend dividend of 0.025 paisa per share on 2.5% on equity shares of Re. 1 each for FY ended march 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 Hi-tech Pipes limited has inform that board of Directors meeting held on 11th day of May 2024 recommend dividend of 0.025 paisa per share on 2.5% on equity shares of Re. 1 each for FY ended march 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)

Hi-Tech Pipes: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th October, 2024

8 Oct 2024|09:08 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

Hi-tech Pipes logs 22% y-o-y growth in Q2FY25 sales volume

3 Oct 2024|02:46 PM

The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

Hi-tech Pipes wins ₹105 Crore order; stock hits record high

20 Aug 2024|11:12 AM

The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

QUICKLINKS FOR Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

