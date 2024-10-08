|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30 2024; and ii. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for Q2&H1FY25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Aug 2024
|13 Aug 2024
|Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offering or preferential allotment or qualified institutional placement or any other permissible mode and/ or any combination thereof in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable laws subject to market conditions and obtaining all the regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of the shareholders of the Company and the market conditions Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 19th August, 2024 Un-Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|5 May 2024
|Hi-Tech Pipes Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidate) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 2. Final Dividend if any on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31 2024 Hi-tech Pipes limited has inform that board of Directors meeting held on 11th day of May 2024 recommend dividend of 0.025 paisa per share on 2.5% on equity shares of Re. 1 each for FY ended march 31, 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Annual Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2024 Hi-tech Pipes limited has inform that board of Directors meeting held on 11th day of May 2024 recommend dividend of 0.025 paisa per share on 2.5% on equity shares of Re. 1 each for FY ended march 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.05.2024)
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HDFC Bank, Hi-Tech Pipes, Bharat Electronics, etc.Read More
The company's expansion was fuelled by increased demand in important industries such as infrastructure, water transportation, and solar energy.Read More
The company intends to raise funds through a variety of means, including a private placement, one or more qualified institutional placements.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.