SectorSteel
Open₹314.1
Prev. Close₹314.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹349.64
Day's High₹314.45
Day's Low₹300.2
52 Week's High₹400
52 Week's Low₹225.6
Book Value₹119.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,088.2
P/E100.05
EPS3.14
Divi. Yield0
This contract is linked to L&T's Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.04
10.61
10.61
15.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
442.65
463.65
445.72
478.56
Net Worth
495.69
474.26
456.33
494.25
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
788.76
595.5
460.92
495.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
788.76
595.5
460.92
495.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.09
18.82
9.92
17.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Krishan Lalit Bansal
Whole-time Director
Ashima Bansal
Whole-time Director
SHIKHA BANSAL
Independent Director
Bhisham Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Shilpi Barar
Independent Director
Ashwani Kumar Prabhakar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ranjan Kumar Sarangi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DEE Development Engineers Ltd
Summary
Dee Development Engineers Ltd was originally incorporated as DE Development Engineers Private Limited a Private Limited Company through a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 1988, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to DEE Development Engineers Private Limited dated January 8, 1998 issued by the RoC to reflect the change in name. Thereafter, Company converted into Public Limited and the name was changed to DEE Development Engineers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 11, 2010, was issued by the RoC.Dee Development Engineers are an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, nuclear power, chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing. Apart from this, Company manufacture and supply piping products such as high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, High Frequency Induction Pipe bends, LSAW Pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, industrial stacks, modular skids and accessories including, boiler superheater coils, de-super heaters and other customized manufactured components.The Company provide comprehensive specialized process piping solutions including engineering services of process/ power piping systems for projects, and pre-fabrication services such as cutting and beveling on conventional and CNC machines, welding services on semi-automatic and fully automatic robotic welding machines, conventional
Read More
The DEE Development Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹302.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DEE Development Engineers Ltd is ₹2088.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DEE Development Engineers Ltd is 100.05 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DEE Development Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DEE Development Engineers Ltd is ₹225.6 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DEE Development Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.34%, 6 Month at -6.21%, 3 Month at 15.82% and 1 Month at -7.52%.
