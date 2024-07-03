iifl-logo-icon 1
DEE Development Engineers Ltd Share Price

302.4
(-3.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open314.1
  • Day's High314.45
  • 52 Wk High400
  • Prev. Close314.05
  • Day's Low300.2
  • 52 Wk Low 225.6
  • Turnover (lac)349.64
  • P/E100.05
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value119.95
  • EPS3.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,088.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

DEE Development Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

314.1

Prev. Close

314.05

Turnover(Lac.)

349.64

Day's High

314.45

Day's Low

300.2

52 Week's High

400

52 Week's Low

225.6

Book Value

119.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,088.2

P/E

100.05

EPS

3.14

Divi. Yield

0

DEE Development Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

DEE Development Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

28 Aug 2024|02:39 PM

This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

DEE Development Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.17%

Non-Promoter- 18.40%

Institutions: 18.40%

Non-Institutions: 11.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DEE Development Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.04

10.61

10.61

15.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

442.65

463.65

445.72

478.56

Net Worth

495.69

474.26

456.33

494.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

788.76

595.5

460.92

495.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

788.76

595.5

460.92

495.22

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

18.09

18.82

9.92

17.93

View Annually Results

DEE Development Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DEE Development Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Krishan Lalit Bansal

Whole-time Director

Ashima Bansal

Whole-time Director

SHIKHA BANSAL

Independent Director

Bhisham Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Shilpi Barar

Independent Director

Ashwani Kumar Prabhakar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ranjan Kumar Sarangi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DEE Development Engineers Ltd

Summary

Dee Development Engineers Ltd was originally incorporated as DE Development Engineers Private Limited a Private Limited Company through a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 1988, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to DEE Development Engineers Private Limited dated January 8, 1998 issued by the RoC to reflect the change in name. Thereafter, Company converted into Public Limited and the name was changed to DEE Development Engineers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 11, 2010, was issued by the RoC.Dee Development Engineers are an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, nuclear power, chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing. Apart from this, Company manufacture and supply piping products such as high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, High Frequency Induction Pipe bends, LSAW Pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, industrial stacks, modular skids and accessories including, boiler superheater coils, de-super heaters and other customized manufactured components.The Company provide comprehensive specialized process piping solutions including engineering services of process/ power piping systems for projects, and pre-fabrication services such as cutting and beveling on conventional and CNC machines, welding services on semi-automatic and fully automatic robotic welding machines, conventional
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the DEE Development Engineers Ltd share price today?

The DEE Development Engineers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹302.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of DEE Development Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DEE Development Engineers Ltd is ₹2088.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DEE Development Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DEE Development Engineers Ltd is 100.05 and 2.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DEE Development Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DEE Development Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DEE Development Engineers Ltd is ₹225.6 and ₹400 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DEE Development Engineers Ltd?

DEE Development Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -6.34%, 6 Month at -6.21%, 3 Month at 15.82% and 1 Month at -7.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DEE Development Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DEE Development Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.17 %
Institutions - 18.40 %
Public - 11.43 %

