iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DEE Development Engineers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

302.2
(-0.38%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

545.55

430.89

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

545.55

430.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

12.31

8.32

Total Income

557.86

439.22

Total Expenditure

477.61

384.56

PBIDT

80.25

54.66

Interest

27.93

20.76

PBDT

52.32

33.91

Depreciation

33.29

28.66

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

Tax

3.69

4.35

Deferred Tax

1

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

14.34

0.92

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

14.34

0.92

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

14.34

0.92

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.7

0.87

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

Equity

53.04

10.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.7

12.68

PBDTM(%)

9.59

7.86

PATM(%)

2.62

0.21

DEE Development: Related NEWS

DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Aug 2024|02:39 PM

This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DEE Development Engineers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.