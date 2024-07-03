DEE Development Engineers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
545.55
430.89
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
545.55
430.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
12.31
8.32
Total Income
557.86
439.22
Total Expenditure
477.61
384.56
PBIDT
80.25
54.66
Interest
27.93
20.76
PBDT
52.32
33.91
Depreciation
33.29
28.66
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
Tax
3.69
4.35
Deferred Tax
1
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
14.34
0.92
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.34
0.92
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.34
0.92
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.7
0.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
Equity
53.04
10.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.7
12.68
PBDTM(%)
9.59
7.86
PATM(%)
2.62
0.21
This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.Read More
