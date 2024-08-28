DEE Development Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.04
10.61
10.61
15.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
442.65
463.65
445.72
478.56
Net Worth
495.69
474.26
456.33
494.25
Minority Interest
Debt
380.72
277.15
211.24
168.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.4
21.37
19.87
21.96
Total Liabilities
899.81
772.78
687.44
684.95
Fixed Assets
355.19
250.09
215.64
216.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.38
68.2
68.2
57.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.17
3.15
0.47
0.72
Networking Capital
437.76
420.11
378.1
406.72
Inventories
340.79
248.99
210.81
166.14
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
152.82
136.8
127.67
180.66
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
197.65
172.27
142.94
143.49
Sundry Creditors
-205.11
-116.55
-83.96
-65.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-48.39
-21.4
-19.36
-18.01
Cash
32.31
31.23
25.02
3.73
Total Assets
899.81
772.78
687.43
684.96
This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.Read More
