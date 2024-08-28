iifl-logo-icon 1
DEE Development Engineers Ltd Balance Sheet

280
(-4.52%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:54 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.04

10.61

10.61

15.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

442.65

463.65

445.72

478.56

Net Worth

495.69

474.26

456.33

494.25

Minority Interest

Debt

380.72

277.15

211.24

168.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

23.4

21.37

19.87

21.96

Total Liabilities

899.81

772.78

687.44

684.95

Fixed Assets

355.19

250.09

215.64

216.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

68.38

68.2

68.2

57.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.17

3.15

0.47

0.72

Networking Capital

437.76

420.11

378.1

406.72

Inventories

340.79

248.99

210.81

166.14

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

152.82

136.8

127.67

180.66

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

197.65

172.27

142.94

143.49

Sundry Creditors

-205.11

-116.55

-83.96

-65.56

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-48.39

-21.4

-19.36

-18.01

Cash

32.31

31.23

25.02

3.73

Total Assets

899.81

772.78

687.43

684.96

DEE Development : related Articles

DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

28 Aug 2024|02:39 PM

This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

Read More

