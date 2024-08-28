DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

DEE Development Engineers has secured a ₹26 Crore purchase order from L&T Energy Hydrocarbon for piping solutions.

The order involves comprehensive piping spool fabrication services, including post-weld heat treatment, blasting, painting, and other related tasks.

This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu. The facility is part of L&T’s extensive 1,200-acre marine complex in a Special Economic Zone, which also includes shipbuilding, ship repair, and port operations.

At the time of writing, shares of DEE Development Engineers is trading at ₹350 which is a 0.60% gain than the previous close. DEE Development Engineers has witnessed a 4.48% gain since the beginning of the year.

Founded in 1988 by Chairman & Managing Director Mr. K.L. Bansal, DEE Development Engineers specializes in process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power (including nuclear), chemicals, and other process industries.

The company has over 35 years of manufacturing experience, leveraging strategically located facilities and engineering expertise to expand its business.

DEE manufactures high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, high-frequency induction pipe bends, LSAW pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, and more.

DEE is ISO certified and adheres to Pressure Equipment Directive (PED) norms, ASME Code, Indian Boiler Regulations, and Canadian Welding Bureau standards.