By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DEE Development Engineers doubles Anjar plant capacity to 30,000 MTPA

9 Sep 2025 , 09:59 AM

DEE Development Engineers Ltd. shares closed with a 1.44% gain after the company announced an expansion of its manufacturing capacity. In an exchange filing, the company said it has commissioned the remaining 15,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) of process piping solutions capacity at its Anjar facility in Gujarat, making the plant fully operational from September 8, 2025.

With this addition, the total capacity of the Anjar facility has now doubled to 30,000 MTPA. The company’s current order book stands at about ₹1,335 crore, with demand coming from marquee clients across the oil & gas, power, chemicals, and process industries.

Management said the expansion enhances revenue visibility and strengthens DEE’s long-term growth trajectory. Chairman and Managing Director Krishan Lalit Bansal called the commissioning a “significant milestone” in the company’s growth journey, adding that the upcoming Seamless Pipe Plant will further boost its capabilities and expand its product portfolio.

The update follows last week’s Letter of Intent (LoI) worth ₹170 crore from a public sector undertaking in the power sector for the supply of 1,900 MT of critical piping for two projects. In Q1 FY26, DEE Development Engineers reported a 21% year-on-year jump in revenue to ₹223.8 crore, compared with ₹185 crore in the same period last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

