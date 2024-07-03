DEE Development Engineers Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
788.76
595.5
460.92
495.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
788.76
595.5
460.92
495.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
18.09
18.82
9.92
17.93
Total Income
806.85
614.32
470.84
513.15
Total Expenditure
686.25
526.32
396.31
441.53
PBIDT
120.6
88
74.53
71.61
Interest
40.02
29.9
25.34
27.13
PBDT
80.58
58.1
49.19
44.49
Depreciation
45.07
37.73
35.9
35.54
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.32
8.49
6.48
7.18
Deferred Tax
0.98
-1.09
-1.38
-12.44
Reported Profit After Tax
26.21
12.97
8.2
14.21
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
26.21
12.97
8.2
14.21
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
26.21
12.97
8.2
14.21
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.94
12.22
7.72
9.05
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.04
10.61
10.61
15.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.28
14.77
16.16
14.46
PBDTM(%)
10.21
9.75
10.67
8.98
PATM(%)
3.32
2.17
1.77
2.86
This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.Read More
