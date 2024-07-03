DEE Development Engineers Ltd Summary

Dee Development Engineers Ltd was originally incorporated as DE Development Engineers Private Limited a Private Limited Company through a Certificate of Incorporation dated March 21, 1988, issued by the RoC. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to DEE Development Engineers Private Limited dated January 8, 1998 issued by the RoC to reflect the change in name. Thereafter, Company converted into Public Limited and the name was changed to DEE Development Engineers Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 11, 2010, was issued by the RoC.Dee Development Engineers are an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, nuclear power, chemicals and other process industries through engineering, procurement and manufacturing. Apart from this, Company manufacture and supply piping products such as high-pressure piping systems, piping spools, High Frequency Induction Pipe bends, LSAW Pipes, industrial pipe fittings, pressure vessels, industrial stacks, modular skids and accessories including, boiler superheater coils, de-super heaters and other customized manufactured components.The Company provide comprehensive specialized process piping solutions including engineering services of process/ power piping systems for projects, and pre-fabrication services such as cutting and beveling on conventional and CNC machines, welding services on semi-automatic and fully automatic robotic welding machines, conventional and digital radiography, post weld heat treatment using CNG fired fully calibrated furnaces and induction heating process, hydro testing, pickling and passivation, grit blasting and painting. Besides these services, it specialize in handling complex metals such as varying grades of carbon steel, stainless steel, super duplex stainless steel, alloy steel and other materials including inconel and hastelloy in manufacturing processes. The Company operate 6 strategically located Manufacturing Facilities at Palwal in Haryana, Anjar in Gujarat, Barmer in Rajasthan and Bangkok in Thailand, with three Manufacturing Facilities located at Palwal, Haryana. It operate two biomass power generation plants in Abohar and Muktsar, Punjab, with a contracted annual capacity of 8 MW and 6 MW, respectively. Recently, the Company expanded their business by getting into a new business vertical like design, engineering, fabrication and manufacturing of pilot plants, which is carried out from the Palwal Facility Unit III.The Company proposes Initial Public Offering by raising capital aggregating Rs 325 Crore Equity Shares through Fresh Issue and by issuing 7,900,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale.