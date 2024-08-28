iifl-logo-icon 1
DEE Development Engineers Ltd Board Meeting

DEE Development CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Dee Development Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024 and any other matters Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Dee Development Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 and any other matter Outcome of Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
Dee Development Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 4th Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. Any other matter with permission of the Chair. Audited Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/07/2024)

DEE Development: Related News

DEE Development Engineers Secures ₹26 Crore Piping Order from L&T Energy

28 Aug 2024|02:39 PM

This contract is linked to L&T’s Module Fabrication Facility (MFFK) located in Kattupalli, Tamil Nadu.

