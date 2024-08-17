Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹4.05
Prev. Close₹4.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.54
Day's High₹4.1
Day's Low₹3.9
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-249.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.53
44.5
44.5
44.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,153.86
-1,558.71
-1,516.42
-1,300.08
Net Worth
-1,145.33
-1,514.21
-1,471.92
-1,255.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,578.47
1,309.32
4,210.46
3,980.38
yoy growth (%)
20.55
-68.9
5.78
6.13
Raw materials
-1,366.91
-1,136.07
-4,025.79
-3,651.25
As % of sales
86.59
86.76
95.61
91.73
Employee costs
-32.92
-31.63
-53.41
-50.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-252.71
-237.27
-223.76
-86.65
Depreciation
-48.7
-48.64
-49.51
-48.8
Tax paid
25.31
-53.55
80.87
4.53
Working capital
-44.75
633.44
-175.3
-1,037.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.55
-68.9
5.78
6.13
Op profit growth
-33.61
-59.83
-163.99
-43.44
EBIT growth
0.52
-38.77
-276.08
-71.03
Net profit growth
-21.81
103.53
74.01
-391.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Santosh Shahra
Independent Director
Ashutosh Upadhyay
Independent Director
Ankita Sethi
Independent Director
Sumit Mittal
Executive Director
Nirmal Kumar jain
Independent Director
Rajesh Nema
Reports by National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
National Steel and Agro Industries Limited (NSAIL), a public limited company has steadily grown to become a Goliath during this time, it has built an installed capacity of around 3,30,000 TPA Galvanised Steel. Having registered office at Mumbai, it holds a pioneering position in the steel industry. The company manufactures steel from Central India and is primarily known for flat steel products such as, Cold Rolled Coil, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets, Colour Coil & Pre-painted Profile sheets etc.Galvanised sheets manufactured by the company are used in building and construction, automobiles, appliances and agriculture, and are marketed under the Peacock brand. Exports are done through international trading companies based in Singapore, Malaysia and Europe. The products are ultimately sold in West Asia, West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Burma, Vietnam, Ghana, Zambia and Kenya.A unit for cold-rolled steel sheets and coils was set up in 1992-93, in technical collaboration with three world leaders -- CMI, Belgium; Stein Heurty, France; and Phoenix Works, Belgium. The cold-rolling mill started commercial production from Sep.94 and caters to its GP/GC plant.The companys fully computerised galvanising line incorporates the worlds latest Dagal process, comprising superior surface cleaning and preparation techniques. It also has facilities for computer-aided annealing followed by hot dip galvanising in a zinc bath. The resultant products adhere to Indian and international standards su
Read More
