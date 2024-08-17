iifl-logo-icon 1
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

3.95
(-2.47%)
May 19, 2023|12:49:07 PM

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

4.05

Prev. Close

4.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.54

Day's High

4.1

Day's Low

3.9

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-249.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:48 AM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.13%

Foreign: 0.13%

Indian: 49.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 50.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.53

44.5

44.5

44.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,153.86

-1,558.71

-1,516.42

-1,300.08

Net Worth

-1,145.33

-1,514.21

-1,471.92

-1,255.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,578.47

1,309.32

4,210.46

3,980.38

yoy growth (%)

20.55

-68.9

5.78

6.13

Raw materials

-1,366.91

-1,136.07

-4,025.79

-3,651.25

As % of sales

86.59

86.76

95.61

91.73

Employee costs

-32.92

-31.63

-53.41

-50.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-252.71

-237.27

-223.76

-86.65

Depreciation

-48.7

-48.64

-49.51

-48.8

Tax paid

25.31

-53.55

80.87

4.53

Working capital

-44.75

633.44

-175.3

-1,037.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.55

-68.9

5.78

6.13

Op profit growth

-33.61

-59.83

-163.99

-43.44

EBIT growth

0.52

-38.77

-276.08

-71.03

Net profit growth

-21.81

103.53

74.01

-391.78

No Record Found

National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Santosh Shahra

Independent Director

Ashutosh Upadhyay

Independent Director

Ankita Sethi

Independent Director

Sumit Mittal

Executive Director

Nirmal Kumar jain

Independent Director

Rajesh Nema

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

National Steel and Agro Industries Limited (NSAIL), a public limited company has steadily grown to become a Goliath during this time, it has built an installed capacity of around 3,30,000 TPA Galvanised Steel. Having registered office at Mumbai, it holds a pioneering position in the steel industry. The company manufactures steel from Central India and is primarily known for flat steel products such as, Cold Rolled Coil, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets, Colour Coil & Pre-painted Profile sheets etc.Galvanised sheets manufactured by the company are used in building and construction, automobiles, appliances and agriculture, and are marketed under the Peacock brand. Exports are done through international trading companies based in Singapore, Malaysia and Europe. The products are ultimately sold in West Asia, West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Burma, Vietnam, Ghana, Zambia and Kenya.A unit for cold-rolled steel sheets and coils was set up in 1992-93, in technical collaboration with three world leaders -- CMI, Belgium; Stein Heurty, France; and Phoenix Works, Belgium. The cold-rolling mill started commercial production from Sep.94 and caters to its GP/GC plant.The companys fully computerised galvanising line incorporates the worlds latest Dagal process, comprising superior surface cleaning and preparation techniques. It also has facilities for computer-aided annealing followed by hot dip galvanising in a zinc bath. The resultant products adhere to Indian and international standards su
QUICKLINKS FOR National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd

