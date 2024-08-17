Summary

National Steel and Agro Industries Limited (NSAIL), a public limited company has steadily grown to become a Goliath during this time, it has built an installed capacity of around 3,30,000 TPA Galvanised Steel. Having registered office at Mumbai, it holds a pioneering position in the steel industry. The company manufactures steel from Central India and is primarily known for flat steel products such as, Cold Rolled Coil, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets, Colour Coil & Pre-painted Profile sheets etc.Galvanised sheets manufactured by the company are used in building and construction, automobiles, appliances and agriculture, and are marketed under the Peacock brand. Exports are done through international trading companies based in Singapore, Malaysia and Europe. The products are ultimately sold in West Asia, West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Burma, Vietnam, Ghana, Zambia and Kenya.A unit for cold-rolled steel sheets and coils was set up in 1992-93, in technical collaboration with three world leaders -- CMI, Belgium; Stein Heurty, France; and Phoenix Works, Belgium. The cold-rolling mill started commercial production from Sep.94 and caters to its GP/GC plant.The companys fully computerised galvanising line incorporates the worlds latest Dagal process, comprising superior surface cleaning and preparation techniques. It also has facilities for computer-aided annealing followed by hot dip galvanising in a zinc bath. The resultant products adhere to Indian and international standards su

