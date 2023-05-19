National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.53
44.5
44.5
44.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1,153.86
-1,558.71
-1,516.42
-1,300.08
Net Worth
-1,145.33
-1,514.21
-1,471.92
-1,255.58
Minority Interest
Debt
1,612.69
1,542.38
1,537.38
1,501.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
261.99
Total Liabilities
467.36
28.16
65.46
508.3
Fixed Assets
308.32
362.48
410.66
456.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
232.91
Networking Capital
154.32
-339.97
-349.6
-191.35
Inventories
180.41
46.35
12.78
69.68
Inventory Days
16.11
Sundry Debtors
216.18
6.26
12.49
2.63
Debtor Days
0.6
Other Current Assets
60.43
54.42
60.94
67
Sundry Creditors
-292.36
-233.63
-234.65
-185.31
Creditor Days
42.85
Other Current Liabilities
-10.34
-213.37
-201.16
-145.35
Cash
4.71
5.66
4.38
9.06
Total Assets
467.35
28.17
65.44
508.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.