National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

3.95
(-2.47%)
May 19, 2023|12:49:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.53

44.5

44.5

44.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1,153.86

-1,558.71

-1,516.42

-1,300.08

Net Worth

-1,145.33

-1,514.21

-1,471.92

-1,255.58

Minority Interest

Debt

1,612.69

1,542.38

1,537.38

1,501.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

261.99

Total Liabilities

467.36

28.16

65.46

508.3

Fixed Assets

308.32

362.48

410.66

456.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

232.91

Networking Capital

154.32

-339.97

-349.6

-191.35

Inventories

180.41

46.35

12.78

69.68

Inventory Days

16.11

Sundry Debtors

216.18

6.26

12.49

2.63

Debtor Days

0.6

Other Current Assets

60.43

54.42

60.94

67

Sundry Creditors

-292.36

-233.63

-234.65

-185.31

Creditor Days

42.85

Other Current Liabilities

-10.34

-213.37

-201.16

-145.35

Cash

4.71

5.66

4.38

9.06

Total Assets

467.35

28.17

65.44

508.3

