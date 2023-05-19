Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,578.47
1,309.32
4,210.46
3,980.38
yoy growth (%)
20.55
-68.9
5.78
6.13
Raw materials
-1,366.91
-1,136.07
-4,025.79
-3,651.25
As % of sales
86.59
86.76
95.61
91.73
Employee costs
-32.92
-31.63
-53.41
-50.76
As % of sales
2.08
2.41
1.26
1.27
Other costs
-193.34
-163.77
-186.42
-192.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.24
12.5
4.42
4.82
Operating profit
-14.7
-22.15
-55.16
86.19
OPM
-0.93
-1.69
-1.31
2.16
Depreciation
-48.7
-48.64
-49.51
-48.8
Interest expense
-197.57
-182.41
-134.16
-137.53
Other income
8.27
15.94
15.08
13.48
Profit before tax
-252.71
-237.27
-223.76
-86.65
Taxes
25.31
-53.55
80.87
4.53
Tax rate
-10.01
22.57
-36.14
-5.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-227.4
-290.83
-142.89
-82.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-227.4
-290.83
-142.89
-82.11
yoy growth (%)
-21.81
103.53
74.01
-391.78
NPM
-14.4
-22.21
-3.39
-2.06
No Record Found
