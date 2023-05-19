iifl-logo-icon 1
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.95
(-2.47%)
May 19, 2023|12:49:07 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,578.47

1,309.32

4,210.46

3,980.38

yoy growth (%)

20.55

-68.9

5.78

6.13

Raw materials

-1,366.91

-1,136.07

-4,025.79

-3,651.25

As % of sales

86.59

86.76

95.61

91.73

Employee costs

-32.92

-31.63

-53.41

-50.76

As % of sales

2.08

2.41

1.26

1.27

Other costs

-193.34

-163.77

-186.42

-192.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.24

12.5

4.42

4.82

Operating profit

-14.7

-22.15

-55.16

86.19

OPM

-0.93

-1.69

-1.31

2.16

Depreciation

-48.7

-48.64

-49.51

-48.8

Interest expense

-197.57

-182.41

-134.16

-137.53

Other income

8.27

15.94

15.08

13.48

Profit before tax

-252.71

-237.27

-223.76

-86.65

Taxes

25.31

-53.55

80.87

4.53

Tax rate

-10.01

22.57

-36.14

-5.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-227.4

-290.83

-142.89

-82.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-227.4

-290.83

-142.89

-82.11

yoy growth (%)

-21.81

103.53

74.01

-391.78

NPM

-14.4

-22.21

-3.39

-2.06

