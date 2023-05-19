National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-252.71
-237.27
-223.76
-86.65
Depreciation
-48.7
-48.64
-49.51
-48.8
Tax paid
25.31
-53.55
80.87
4.53
Working capital
-44.75
633.44
-175.3
-1,037.88
Other operating items
Operating
-320.85
293.96
-367.7
-1,168.79
Capital expenditure
1.68
-0.14
7.88
524.17
Free cash flow
-319.17
293.81
-359.81
-644.62
Equity raised
-2,135.9
-1,386.29
-773.83
-102.45
Investing
0.5
-0.86
-0.25
0.68
Financing
163.08
1,138.34
57.78
79.99
Dividends paid
0
0
2.22
0
Net in cash
-2,291.5
44.99
-1,073.89
-666.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.