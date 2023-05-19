iifl-logo-icon 1
National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.95
(-2.47%)
May 19, 2023|12:49:07 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-252.71

-237.27

-223.76

-86.65

Depreciation

-48.7

-48.64

-49.51

-48.8

Tax paid

25.31

-53.55

80.87

4.53

Working capital

-44.75

633.44

-175.3

-1,037.88

Other operating items

Operating

-320.85

293.96

-367.7

-1,168.79

Capital expenditure

1.68

-0.14

7.88

524.17

Free cash flow

-319.17

293.81

-359.81

-644.62

Equity raised

-2,135.9

-1,386.29

-773.83

-102.45

Investing

0.5

-0.86

-0.25

0.68

Financing

163.08

1,138.34

57.78

79.99

Dividends paid

0

0

2.22

0

Net in cash

-2,291.5

44.99

-1,073.89

-666.41

