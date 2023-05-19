To,

The Members of M/s. National Steel and Agro Industries Limited Indore

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Corporate Insolvency Process

The Hon ble National Company Law Tribunal ("NCLT"), Mumbai Bench, admitted petition for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Process ("CIRP") under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("the Code") and related rules and regulations issued thereunder, filed by financial creditors vide order no. CP(IB)2067/MB/2019 delivered on 11th April 2022 and appointed an Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") to manage affairs of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Code. The Committee of Creditors of the Company appointed with the requisite voting share, in its meeting held on 11th May 2022 the IRP as Resolution Professional ("RP") for the Company. Honble Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Resolution Plan submitted on 19th May, 2023 and the management of affairs of the Company vests with M/s JSW Steel Coated Products Limited being successful bidder. The Company became the wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Steel Coated Products Limited

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of National Steel and Agro Industries Limited, ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 34 of the financial statement, which states that the Companys net worth has been fully eroded as on 31st March 2024 The financial statements have been prepared on Going Concern basis as the resolution plan has been implemented under CIRP proceedings.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each key audit matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Opinion, Emphasis of matters & Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements.

The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matters A. Accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions and compliance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 (as described in note 54 of the standalone financial statements) Our audit procedures in relation to the disclosure of related party transactions included the following: We identified the accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to: (l)We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the controls related to capturing of related party transactions and managements process pf ensuring all transactions and balances with related parties have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements. • majority of the business transactions have been carried out with Holding Company, Ultimate Holding Company and other companies in the Group. (2) We obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing and approval process by the board of directors. • Related party transactions are subject to the compliance requirement under the Companies Act, 2013 (3) We verified the amounts disclosed with underlying documentation and read relevant agreements, evaluation of arms-length by management, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure. (4) We assessed management evaluation of compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and Section 188 of the companies Act, 2013. (5) We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit.

We have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereupon

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Bord Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Board Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Board report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board ol Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing (SAs) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements of the Company in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure-B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 36 to standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 49(A) to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the Note 49(B) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the company. Therefore, the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable.

vi. Based on our examination on test check basis, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

Annexure A - Referred to in paragraphs under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of National Steel and Agro Industries Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained records on yearly basis for additions/ deletions made during the year in excel sheet showing particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining records on yearly basis in excel sheets for additions/ deletions made during that year showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) As per our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures applied, the management has conducted physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company during the year except for items of Office Equipment, Computers and Furniture & Fixtures. No material discrepancies were noticed during the physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company. There are no lease properties in possession of the Company.

(d) As informed and explained to us, the management has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (previously known as Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) As informed and explained to us the inventory has been physically verified during the year at reasonable intervals by the management. In our opinion, the procedure of verification needs to be strengthened in view of the nature & size of the business. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such physical verification by the management.

(b) Since no working limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, the reporting under clause

(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(in) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties and hence reporting under clause (in) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) As per information and explanation provided to us and on the basis of verification of records of the Company, the Company during the year has not granted any loan, made investment and provided guarantees and securities to the parties covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148( 1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained in accordance with the said rules. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) According to the books of accounts and records examined by us as per the generally accepted auditing practices in India, in our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Customs Duty, Goods & Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of Income-tax, Service-tax and Goods and Service Tax, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of records of the Company, the Company has not raised term loans from any lender during the year and hence reporting under clause ix(c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for longterm purposes by the company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and therefore clause (ix)(e) is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and therefore clause (ix)(f) is not applicable to the company

x. (a) In our opinion, and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence the provision of clause x(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company during the year has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause x(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year under audit.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year;

(c) As represented to us by the Management, no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

xii. In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company and therefore, the provisions of clause (xii)(a), (xii)(b) and (xii)(c) of para 3 of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards except the transactions entered into by the Resolution Professional and related entity as mentioned in Note 54 of the Financial Statements.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by management, the company has an internal audit system which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors submitted for the period under audit were considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities hence the reporting requirements under clause xvi(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group, hence clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the said order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and the immediately preceding financial year

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year

xix. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial

assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company is not required to spend any amount as per the requirement of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, and therefore sub-clauses (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of para 3 are not applicable.

xxi. Since the report is being issued for standalone financial statements of the Company therefore reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable.

Annexure B - Referred to in paragraph (f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of National Steel and Agi o Industries Limited for the year ended March 31, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements ot National Steel and Agro Industries Limited, ("the Company"), as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing

and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial C ontrols with reference to these standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial

controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.