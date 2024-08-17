National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd Summary

National Steel and Agro Industries Limited (NSAIL), a public limited company has steadily grown to become a Goliath during this time, it has built an installed capacity of around 3,30,000 TPA Galvanised Steel. Having registered office at Mumbai, it holds a pioneering position in the steel industry. The company manufactures steel from Central India and is primarily known for flat steel products such as, Cold Rolled Coil, Galvanised Corrugated Sheets, Colour Coil & Pre-painted Profile sheets etc.Galvanised sheets manufactured by the company are used in building and construction, automobiles, appliances and agriculture, and are marketed under the Peacock brand. Exports are done through international trading companies based in Singapore, Malaysia and Europe. The products are ultimately sold in West Asia, West Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Burma, Vietnam, Ghana, Zambia and Kenya.A unit for cold-rolled steel sheets and coils was set up in 1992-93, in technical collaboration with three world leaders -- CMI, Belgium; Stein Heurty, France; and Phoenix Works, Belgium. The cold-rolling mill started commercial production from Sep.94 and caters to its GP/GC plant.The companys fully computerised galvanising line incorporates the worlds latest Dagal process, comprising superior surface cleaning and preparation techniques. It also has facilities for computer-aided annealing followed by hot dip galvanising in a zinc bath. The resultant products adhere to Indian and international standards such as ASTM, JIS, DIN and BIS.The company increased its installed capacity to 130000 TPA for manufacturing G.P./G.C.Coils/Sheets & to 120000 for C.R.Coils/Sheets in 2000-2001. Since the demand for the Steel is very much optimistic the company is in the process of setting up a Color Coating Plant and also expand its production facilities by 100%. The above said expansion and is expected to go streamline in the second half of the financial year 2004-05. The project is being financed by way of term loans and further issue of share capital. During 2002-03 the company has issued 1187000 RCP Shares at par to NRI and Bodies Corporate on private placement basis to part finance the above said project.During the year 2022-23,, the Company through its plant facilities, has utilized 84% (approx) of its production capacity through its Cold Rolling Mill, Galvanized Plant and Color Coating Line.