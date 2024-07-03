iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Share Price

853.15
(-5.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:14:54 PM

  • Open909.3
  • Day's High925
  • 52 Wk High1,314
  • Prev. Close902.95
  • Day's Low850
  • 52 Wk Low 783.1
  • Turnover (lac)675.7
  • P/E18.94
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value105.75
  • EPS47.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15,566.4
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

909.3

Prev. Close

902.95

Turnover(Lac.)

675.7

Day's High

925

Day's Low

850

52 Week's High

1,314

52 Week's Low

783.1

Book Value

105.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15,566.4

P/E

18.94

EPS

47.66

Divi. Yield

0

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:35 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.84%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.84%

Non-Promoter- 3.09%

Institutions: 3.09%

Non-Institutions: 32.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

184.8

189.7

110.45

110.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,319.32

366.38

-1,773.2

-1,843.45

Net Worth

1,504.12

556.08

-1,662.75

-1,733

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,785.18

2,912.3

2,389.33

1,563.9

yoy growth (%)

-4.36

21.88

52.78

28.97

Raw materials

-2,069.34

-2,239.83

-1,906.96

-1,277.35

As % of sales

74.29

76.9

79.81

81.67

Employee costs

-88.69

-89.98

-68.9

-56.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-75.81

-108.56

-216.92

-236.08

Depreciation

-93.99

-96.78

-107.35

-111.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-75.43

-97.03

-65.46

-151.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.36

21.88

52.78

28.97

Op profit growth

167.53

-138.1

-6.45

-34.2

EBIT growth

-311.27

-96.83

-4.25

-24.25

Net profit growth

-33.68

-55.45

8.71

-64.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

6,413.78

6,125.07

4,643.53

2,785.18

2,912.3

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6,413.78

6,125.07

4,643.53

2,785.18

2,912.3

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

215.09

35.49

29.87

10.83

55.35

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

915.05

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.36

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

957.85

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,609.65

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.6

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Aditya Jajodia

ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter

Sanjiv Jajodia

Non Executive Director

Rajiv Jajodia

Non Executive Director

Gourav Jajodia

Executive Director

Bimal Kumar Choudhary

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shailendra Kumar Tamotia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Seema Chowdhury

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakhi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashim Kumar Mukherjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Swati Bajaj

Director

Mamata Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

Summary

Jai Balaji Industries Limited, the flagship company of Jai Balaji Group is one of the largest steel producers in the private sector in Eastern India. The Company is an integrated steel manufacturer. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacturing of Iron and Steel products including Sponge Iron, Pig Iron, Ductile Iron Pipe, Ferro Chrome, Billet, TMT, Coke and Sinter with captive power plant. Their products includes sponge iron, pig iron, reinforcement steel TMT bars, alloy and mild steel ingots & wire rod and carbon, alloy & mild steel heavy rounds. They are having five manufacturing facilities located at Durgapur and Raniganj in West Bengal and Durg in Chhattisgarh.The company also manufactures Thermex TMT Bars, under the brand name Balaji Shakti, which is a respected name among civil contractors and real estate developers for quality steel. In addition, they have supplied steel to various projects of National importance undertaken by National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation Ltd., National Highway Authorities of India, etc.Jai Balaji Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1999 as Jai Balaji Sponge Limited. The Company changed the name to Jai Balaji Industries Limited on April 26, 2007. Company set up their first Mini DRI Plant in West Bengal. In the year 2000, they established their first sponge iron plant with the initial capacity of 50 tonnes per day. In October 2003, the company made an initial public offer of one-crore equity shares having face value
Company FAQs

What is the Jai Balaji Industries Ltd share price today?

The Jai Balaji Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹853.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd is ₹15566.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd is 18.94 and 8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jai Balaji Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd is ₹783.1 and ₹1314 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd?

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.30%, 3 Years at 147.58%, 1 Year at 11.68%, 6 Month at -4.08%, 3 Month at -18.59% and 1 Month at -4.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.84 %
Institutions - 3.10 %
Public - 32.06 %

