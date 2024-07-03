Summary

Jai Balaji Industries Limited, the flagship company of Jai Balaji Group is one of the largest steel producers in the private sector in Eastern India. The Company is an integrated steel manufacturer. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacturing of Iron and Steel products including Sponge Iron, Pig Iron, Ductile Iron Pipe, Ferro Chrome, Billet, TMT, Coke and Sinter with captive power plant. Their products includes sponge iron, pig iron, reinforcement steel TMT bars, alloy and mild steel ingots & wire rod and carbon, alloy & mild steel heavy rounds. They are having five manufacturing facilities located at Durgapur and Raniganj in West Bengal and Durg in Chhattisgarh.The company also manufactures Thermex TMT Bars, under the brand name Balaji Shakti, which is a respected name among civil contractors and real estate developers for quality steel. In addition, they have supplied steel to various projects of National importance undertaken by National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation Ltd., National Highway Authorities of India, etc.Jai Balaji Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1999 as Jai Balaji Sponge Limited. The Company changed the name to Jai Balaji Industries Limited on April 26, 2007. Company set up their first Mini DRI Plant in West Bengal. In the year 2000, they established their first sponge iron plant with the initial capacity of 50 tonnes per day. In October 2003, the company made an initial public offer of one-crore equity shares having face value

Read More