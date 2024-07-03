Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹909.3
Prev. Close₹902.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹675.7
Day's High₹925
Day's Low₹850
52 Week's High₹1,314
52 Week's Low₹783.1
Book Value₹105.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15,566.4
P/E18.94
EPS47.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
184.8
189.7
110.45
110.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,319.32
366.38
-1,773.2
-1,843.45
Net Worth
1,504.12
556.08
-1,662.75
-1,733
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,785.18
2,912.3
2,389.33
1,563.9
yoy growth (%)
-4.36
21.88
52.78
28.97
Raw materials
-2,069.34
-2,239.83
-1,906.96
-1,277.35
As % of sales
74.29
76.9
79.81
81.67
Employee costs
-88.69
-89.98
-68.9
-56.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-75.81
-108.56
-216.92
-236.08
Depreciation
-93.99
-96.78
-107.35
-111.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-75.43
-97.03
-65.46
-151.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.36
21.88
52.78
28.97
Op profit growth
167.53
-138.1
-6.45
-34.2
EBIT growth
-311.27
-96.83
-4.25
-24.25
Net profit growth
-33.68
-55.45
8.71
-64.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
6,413.78
6,125.07
4,643.53
2,785.18
2,912.3
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6,413.78
6,125.07
4,643.53
2,785.18
2,912.3
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
215.09
35.49
29.87
10.83
55.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
915.05
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.36
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
957.85
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,609.65
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.6
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Aditya Jajodia
ED / WTD / CFO / Promoter
Sanjiv Jajodia
Non Executive Director
Rajiv Jajodia
Non Executive Director
Gourav Jajodia
Executive Director
Bimal Kumar Choudhary
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shailendra Kumar Tamotia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Seema Chowdhury
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakhi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashim Kumar Mukherjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Swati Bajaj
Director
Mamata Jain
Reports by Jai Balaji Industries Ltd
Summary
Jai Balaji Industries Limited, the flagship company of Jai Balaji Group is one of the largest steel producers in the private sector in Eastern India. The Company is an integrated steel manufacturer. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacturing of Iron and Steel products including Sponge Iron, Pig Iron, Ductile Iron Pipe, Ferro Chrome, Billet, TMT, Coke and Sinter with captive power plant. Their products includes sponge iron, pig iron, reinforcement steel TMT bars, alloy and mild steel ingots & wire rod and carbon, alloy & mild steel heavy rounds. They are having five manufacturing facilities located at Durgapur and Raniganj in West Bengal and Durg in Chhattisgarh.The company also manufactures Thermex TMT Bars, under the brand name Balaji Shakti, which is a respected name among civil contractors and real estate developers for quality steel. In addition, they have supplied steel to various projects of National importance undertaken by National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation Ltd., National Highway Authorities of India, etc.Jai Balaji Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1999 as Jai Balaji Sponge Limited. The Company changed the name to Jai Balaji Industries Limited on April 26, 2007. Company set up their first Mini DRI Plant in West Bengal. In the year 2000, they established their first sponge iron plant with the initial capacity of 50 tonnes per day. In October 2003, the company made an initial public offer of one-crore equity shares having face value
The Jai Balaji Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹853.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd is ₹15566.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd is 18.94 and 8.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jai Balaji Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jai Balaji Industries Ltd is ₹783.1 and ₹1314 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.30%, 3 Years at 147.58%, 1 Year at 11.68%, 6 Month at -4.08%, 3 Month at -18.59% and 1 Month at -4.88%.
