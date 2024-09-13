|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|13 Sep 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Interalia Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Friday, 13th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024) Voting results for 25th Annual General Meeting along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024)
