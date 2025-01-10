Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
184.8
189.7
110.45
110.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,319.32
366.38
-1,773.2
-1,843.45
Net Worth
1,504.12
556.08
-1,662.75
-1,733
Minority Interest
Debt
472.53
860.37
3,169.28
3,433.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
129.39
527.78
519.13
538.39
Total Liabilities
2,106.04
1,944.23
2,025.66
2,238.99
Fixed Assets
1,498.15
1,200.43
1,217.3
1,283.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.79
1.06
1.16
1.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
336.87
818.63
809.99
829.24
Networking Capital
179.25
-127.4
-24.88
99.39
Inventories
949.71
821.37
758.03
699.16
Inventory Days
91.62
Sundry Debtors
241.78
229.31
156.14
244.01
Debtor Days
31.97
Other Current Assets
365.61
365.38
523.65
461.92
Sundry Creditors
-926.8
-927.01
-834.88
-762.81
Creditor Days
99.96
Other Current Liabilities
-451.05
-616.45
-627.82
-542.89
Cash
90.98
51.49
22.09
25.78
Total Assets
2,106.04
1,944.21
2,025.66
2,239
