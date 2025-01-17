iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Key Ratios

167.2
(0.88%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-4.36

21.88

40.39

39.48

Op profit growth

167.55

-138.09

-17.04

-29.06

EBIT growth

-311.08

-96.83

-12.52

-21.08

Net profit growth

-33.68

-55.45

0.37

-62.93

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

3.42

1.22

-3.91

-6.62

EBIT margin

0.43

-0.19

-7.65

-12.29

Net profit margin

-2.72

-3.92

-10.74

-15.02

RoCE

0.53

-0.23

-6.81

-7.18

RoNW

1.11

1.85

4.82

6.05

RoA

-0.82

-1.15

-2.39

-2.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.86

-10.35

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.37

-19.11

-37.76

-43.26

Book value per share

-156.91

-150.1

-148.02

-143.21

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.12

-0.32

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.5

-0.17

-0.06

-0.07

P/B

-0.04

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

EV/EBIDTA

36.09

39.85

-47.85

-40.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.62

42.84

68.13

131.83

Inventory days

83.72

66.86

72.41

105.88

Creditor days

-99.36

-86.62

-93.87

-64.43

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.13

0.05

5.39

4.5

Net debt / equity

-1.96

-2.07

-2.45

-2.9

Net debt / op. profit

35.72

96.52

-37.42

-31.8

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.29

-76.9

-79.81

-82.83

Employee costs

-3.18

-3.08

-2.88

-3.44

Other costs

-19.09

-18.77

-21.22

-20.34

