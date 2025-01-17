Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-4.36
21.88
40.39
39.48
Op profit growth
167.55
-138.09
-17.04
-29.06
EBIT growth
-311.08
-96.83
-12.52
-21.08
Net profit growth
-33.68
-55.45
0.37
-62.93
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
3.42
1.22
-3.91
-6.62
EBIT margin
0.43
-0.19
-7.65
-12.29
Net profit margin
-2.72
-3.92
-10.74
-15.02
RoCE
0.53
-0.23
-6.81
-7.18
RoNW
1.11
1.85
4.82
6.05
RoA
-0.82
-1.15
-2.39
-2.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.86
-10.35
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-15.37
-19.11
-37.76
-43.26
Book value per share
-156.91
-150.1
-148.02
-143.21
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.12
-0.32
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.5
-0.17
-0.06
-0.07
P/B
-0.04
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
EV/EBIDTA
36.09
39.85
-47.85
-40.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.62
42.84
68.13
131.83
Inventory days
83.72
66.86
72.41
105.88
Creditor days
-99.36
-86.62
-93.87
-64.43
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.13
0.05
5.39
4.5
Net debt / equity
-1.96
-2.07
-2.45
-2.9
Net debt / op. profit
35.72
96.52
-37.42
-31.8
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.29
-76.9
-79.81
-82.83
Employee costs
-3.18
-3.08
-2.88
-3.44
Other costs
-19.09
-18.77
-21.22
-20.34
