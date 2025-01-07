iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

859.5
(0.61%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,785.18

2,912.3

2,389.33

1,563.9

yoy growth (%)

-4.36

21.88

52.78

28.97

Raw materials

-2,069.34

-2,239.83

-1,906.96

-1,277.35

As % of sales

74.29

76.9

79.81

81.67

Employee costs

-88.69

-89.98

-68.9

-56.31

As % of sales

3.18

3.08

2.88

3.6

Other costs

-531.75

-546.82

-507.03

-330.26

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.09

18.77

21.22

21.11

Operating profit

95.38

35.65

-93.57

-100.03

OPM

3.42

1.22

-3.91

-6.39

Depreciation

-93.99

-96.78

-107.35

-111.9

Interest expense

-88.03

-102.78

-33.91

-44.94

Other income

10.82

55.34

17.92

20.79

Profit before tax

-75.81

-108.56

-216.92

-236.08

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-75.81

-108.56

-216.92

-236.08

Exceptional items

0

-5.76

-39.73

0

Net profit

-75.81

-114.33

-256.66

-236.08

yoy growth (%)

-33.68

-55.45

8.71

-64.55

NPM

-2.72

-3.92

-10.74

-15.09

