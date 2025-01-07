Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,785.18
2,912.3
2,389.33
1,563.9
yoy growth (%)
-4.36
21.88
52.78
28.97
Raw materials
-2,069.34
-2,239.83
-1,906.96
-1,277.35
As % of sales
74.29
76.9
79.81
81.67
Employee costs
-88.69
-89.98
-68.9
-56.31
As % of sales
3.18
3.08
2.88
3.6
Other costs
-531.75
-546.82
-507.03
-330.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.09
18.77
21.22
21.11
Operating profit
95.38
35.65
-93.57
-100.03
OPM
3.42
1.22
-3.91
-6.39
Depreciation
-93.99
-96.78
-107.35
-111.9
Interest expense
-88.03
-102.78
-33.91
-44.94
Other income
10.82
55.34
17.92
20.79
Profit before tax
-75.81
-108.56
-216.92
-236.08
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-75.81
-108.56
-216.92
-236.08
Exceptional items
0
-5.76
-39.73
0
Net profit
-75.81
-114.33
-256.66
-236.08
yoy growth (%)
-33.68
-55.45
8.71
-64.55
NPM
-2.72
-3.92
-10.74
-15.09
