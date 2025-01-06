iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

854.3
(-5.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

Jai Balaji Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-75.81

-108.56

-216.92

-236.08

Depreciation

-93.99

-96.78

-107.35

-111.9

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-75.43

-97.03

-65.46

-151.7

Other operating items

Operating

-245.24

-302.38

-389.74

-499.68

Capital expenditure

34.01

5.58

30.84

-2.57

Free cash flow

-211.23

-296.79

-358.9

-502.25

Equity raised

-3,535.91

-3,162.87

-2,524.2

-1,939.44

Investing

0

0

-78.15

-2.06

Financing

210.06

96.93

1,726.65

252.21

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-3,537.08

-3,362.72

-1,234.61

-2,191.55

QUICKLINKS FOR Jai Balaji Industries Ltd

