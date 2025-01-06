Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-75.81
-108.56
-216.92
-236.08
Depreciation
-93.99
-96.78
-107.35
-111.9
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-75.43
-97.03
-65.46
-151.7
Other operating items
Operating
-245.24
-302.38
-389.74
-499.68
Capital expenditure
34.01
5.58
30.84
-2.57
Free cash flow
-211.23
-296.79
-358.9
-502.25
Equity raised
-3,535.91
-3,162.87
-2,524.2
-1,939.44
Investing
0
0
-78.15
-2.06
Financing
210.06
96.93
1,726.65
252.21
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3,537.08
-3,362.72
-1,234.61
-2,191.55
