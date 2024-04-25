TO THE MEMBERS OF JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Jai Balaji Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the material accounting policies information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive loss, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and informing our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. NO. THE KEY AUDIT MATTERS HOW THE MATTER WAS ADRESSED IN OUR AUDIT 1 BORROWINGS OUR AUDIT PROCEDURES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING: (Refer Note 20 to the Standalone Financial Statements) We reviewed and examined the relevant agreements. The Company has satisfied rupee loan from asset reconstruction company. We obtained the understanding of these refinancing schemes through meetings with management and review of the minutes of the Board of Directors. The Company has been sanctioned a Term Loan of H519,00 lakhs and working Capital Demand Loan of H40,00 lakhs from Tata Capital Financial Services Limited and term loan further has been refinanced by Piramal Enterprises Limited against rupee term loan aggregating H 100,00 lakhs, Arca Fincap Limited against rupee term loan aggregating H50,00 lakhs, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Limited against rupee term loan aggregating H50,00 lakhs and Aditya Birla finance Limited against rupee term loan aggregating H10,000 lakhs. We have also verified the related compliances including creation of Charge with Registrar of Companies. 2 THE COMPANYS EXPOSURE TO LITIGATION RISK OUR AUDIT PROCEDURES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING: (Refer Note 35A to the Standalone Financial Statements) We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. The Company is exposed to different laws, regulations and interpretations thereof and hence, there is a litigation risk. Consequently, the Company has significant litigation cases pending with Custom Authorities, Excise Authorities, Service tax Authorities and Income tax Authorities. Given the nature and amounts involved in such cases and the appellate forums at which these are pending, the ultimate outcome and the resultant accounting in the financial statements is subject to significant judgement, which can change over time as new facts emerge and each legal case progresses, and therefore, we have identified this as key audit matter. We assessed the process and relevant controls implemented to identify legal and tax litigations and pending administrative proceedings. We examined the assumptions used in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. We considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these tax positions. 3 THE COMPANY HAS ISSUED CONVERTIBLE SHARE WARRANT DURING THE YEAR OUR AUDIT PROCEDURES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING: (Refer Note 17 to the Standalone Financial Statements.) Our audit procedure includes gaining an understanding of the process of issue of share warrants followed by the company, to include amongst others: The Company had issued and alloted 5,00,00,000 warrants on preferential allotment basis on 27th May,2022.The warrant holders had paid balance 75% of total consideration of H52/- per warrant i.e, H 39/- per warrant on 1,50,00,000 warrants amounting to H5,850.00 lacs as application money against the above warrants. 1. Authorization by the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company; As on 16th October,2023 entire warrants issued on 27th May,2022 have been converted into equivalent number of Equity Shares. 2. Passing of resolution in a validly convened and constituted Board meeting of the company. Further, The Company had issued and alloted 2,20,00,000 warrants on preferential allotment basis to Companies falling under Promoter group carrying a right to convert each warrant into an Equity Share of H 45/- each within a period of 18 months from the date of allotment i.e. 20th January,2023.The warrant holders had paid balance 75% of total consideration of H 45/- per warrant i.e. H 33.75 per warrant on 32,00,000 warrants amounting to H 1,080.00 lacs as application money against the above warrant. 3. Passing of resolution in a validly convened and constituted general meeting of the company and necessary regulatory filing done by the Company. Obtaining permission from the NSE/BSE Ltd. under SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. Out of total allotted 2,20,00,000 warrants the company had converted 32,00,000 warrants into Equity Shares during the year ended 31st March, 2024. 4. We assessed the adequacy of disclosures in the financial statements. As the conversion of Share warrants by the company during the financial year 2023-2024, has the effect on enhancement of the Equity of the Company the same is considered to be a key audit matter. 5. We checked that allotment money are received in full and in a separate bank account. Also, checked that funds are flowing from the bank account of allottee on the same date. 4 ACCOUNTING SOFTWARE AND AUDIT TRAIL OUR AUDIT PROCEDURES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING: Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. We have examined that the company is using customised software and audit trail is enabled but the software and its trail need to be strengthen more. The Company is in process of implementing more advance and latest ERP Software which will prove to be more efficient and effective for the company.

Emphasis of Matter

1. We draw attention to Note no. 54 to the Standalone Financial Statements in relation to outstanding balances of trade receivables, trade payables and loans and advances which are subject to confirmation and subsequent adjustments, if any. Our report is not modified in respect of this matter.

2. We draw attention to Note no. 18 to the Standalone Financial Statements in relation to redemption of 87,39,685 zero coupon unsecured unlisted non-convertible debentures at Rs 100.

3. We draw attention to Note no. 49 to the Standalone Financial Statements where the company has provided for the diminution in the value of investment in two joint ventures companies as the Honble Supreme Court vide its order date 24th September, 2014 has cancelled number of coal blocks allotted to the companies. These included two coal blocks under development viz. Andal East in West Bengal and Rohne in Jharkhand allocated to the company jointly with the other parties. However the company had submitted claims w.r.t the cancellation of coal blocks which are still pending Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matters.

Other Matter

The statement of the company for the year ended March 31, 2023 was audited by another auditor whose report dated May 30, 2023 expressed an unmodified opinion on that statement.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report including annexures to the Boards report and Shareholders Information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement there in we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with Governance.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, Statement of Changes in Equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the group to express an opinion on the Consolidated Financial Statement. We are also responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of othe Consolidated Financial Statements of such entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statement of which we are the independent auditors. For the other entities included in the Consolidated Financial Statement, which have been audited by other auditors, such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audits out by them. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of these directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations which would impact financial position. (Refer Note 35A to the financial statement)

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as referred to Note No. 6 to the Financial Statement, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as referred to Note No. 23 to the Financial Statement, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement v. The company has not declared divided in the previous year and nor during the current year ended March 31, 2024, therefore the company is not required to comply with section 123 of Companies Act, 2013. vi. Based on our examination which included test check, the company has used and accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For Das & Prasad

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No. – 303054E

Sd/- CA Sweta Shah Partner Place: Kolkata M.No. 067564 Date: 25.04.2024 UDIN:24067564BKAPON8276

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 of Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Jai Balaji Industries Limited on the Financial Statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

In terms of Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020, issued by the Central Government of India, in terms of section 143(11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we further report, on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said Order, that: -(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets so to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in Note 3 of the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) As per the examination of the records of the Company and the information provided to us, the physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during such physical verification.

b) The quarterly returns/statements filed by the company with banks/financial institutions are in agreement with the books of the company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not given any loans or guarantees/made any investments within the meaning of sections 185 & 186 of The Companies Act, 2013.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the companies Act and the rules made thereunder during the year. Accordingly, clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Goods and Services Tax, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) Details of the statutory dues refer to in sub- clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Period to which the matter pertains Forum where matter is pending Amount (in lakhs) Pre-Deposit (in lakhs) Net Amount (in lakhs) The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 2007-08 to 2017-18 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Commissioner 9844.21 70.65 9773.56 The Goods and Service Act, 2017 GST 2019-20 to 2023-24 High Court West Bengal Appellate & Revisional Board, 11826.99 69.35 11757.64 Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 2023-24 Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Commissioner 462.68 0.00 462.68 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2009-10 DCIT/CIT(A) 5.70 0.00 5.70 The Value Added Tax, 2005 VAT 2006-07, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18 W.B.C.T. Appellate & Revisional Board, Large Taxpayer Unit 648.87 28.02 620.85 The Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 2008-09, 2010-11 to 2013-14, 2015-16 to 2017-18 W.B.C.T. Appellate & Revisional Board, Large Taxpayer Unit 567.74 67.26 500.48 Entry Tax Act, 1976 Entry Tax 2012-13 to 2017-18 W.B.C.T. Appellate & Revisional Board 5152.99 0.00 5152.99 The Bengal Electricity Duty Act,1935 Electricity Duty 2016-17 to 2019-20 Directorate of Commercial Taxes, Electricity Duty, West Bengal 1214.13 120.95 1093.18

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lender during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, the company has utilised the term loans for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, have not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public officer and further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b) The company has issued convertible share warrant on preferential basis during the year and requirement of section 42 of The Companies Act,2013 have been complied with and funds raised have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts of the company no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government upto the date of this report.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

(xiii) The transactions entered into with related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of The Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards. (xiv)

a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtained a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

(xvii)The company has not incurred cash losses in current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has during the year spent the amount of Corporate Social Responsibility as required under sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Act.

Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure -B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Jai Balaji Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act ")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to Standalone Financial Statement of Jai Balaji Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 204, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over with reference to financial statement reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies

Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference To Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference To Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.