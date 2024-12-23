iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Split

167.2
(0.88%)
Jan 17, 2025

Jai Balaji Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split12 Nov 202417 Jan 202517 Jan 2025102
Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and approval of Stock Split as per letter attached Fixation of Record Date for Sub-Division/Split of Equity shares of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LTD. (532976) RECORD DATE 17.01.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 17/01/2025 DR-801/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE091G01018 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 17/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2025) New ISIN : INE091G01026 source : NSDL (11.01.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250102-49 dated January 02, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE091G01026 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity shares from Rs.10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Sub-Divided Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 17-01-2025 (DR- 801/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 14.01.2025)

