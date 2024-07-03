Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Summary

Jai Balaji Industries Limited, the flagship company of Jai Balaji Group is one of the largest steel producers in the private sector in Eastern India. The Company is an integrated steel manufacturer. The Company is primarily engaged in business of manufacturing of Iron and Steel products including Sponge Iron, Pig Iron, Ductile Iron Pipe, Ferro Chrome, Billet, TMT, Coke and Sinter with captive power plant. Their products includes sponge iron, pig iron, reinforcement steel TMT bars, alloy and mild steel ingots & wire rod and carbon, alloy & mild steel heavy rounds. They are having five manufacturing facilities located at Durgapur and Raniganj in West Bengal and Durg in Chhattisgarh.The company also manufactures Thermex TMT Bars, under the brand name Balaji Shakti, which is a respected name among civil contractors and real estate developers for quality steel. In addition, they have supplied steel to various projects of National importance undertaken by National Hydro-Electric Power Corporation Ltd., National Highway Authorities of India, etc.Jai Balaji Industries Limited was incorporated in July, 1999 as Jai Balaji Sponge Limited. The Company changed the name to Jai Balaji Industries Limited on April 26, 2007. Company set up their first Mini DRI Plant in West Bengal. In the year 2000, they established their first sponge iron plant with the initial capacity of 50 tonnes per day. In October 2003, the company made an initial public offer of one-crore equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each. In September 2005, the company commissioned a power plant with installed capacity of 12 MW per annum and a ferro alloy plant with installed capacity of 30,000 MT per annum at Ranigunj in West Bengal. During the year 2006-07, the company increased the capacity of steel bars/rods by 180,000 tonne per annum and billet/MS ingots by 58,806 tonne per annum. In addition, they commissioned a 40 MW captive power plant during the year. Shri Ramrupai Balaji Steels Ltd amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2006, which had a sponge iron plant with the capacity 120,000 tonne per annum, blast furnace with the capacity 80,500 tonne per annum, steel bars/rods with the capacity 80,000 tonne per annum and billet/MS ingots with the capacity 176,418 tonne per annum.In March 2007, the company commissioned the blast furnace with the installed capacity of 28,750 MT per annum to produce pig iron. During the year 2007-08, the company acquired the steel division of HEG Ltd in Chhattisgarh having a sponge iron plant with the capacity of 120,000 MT per annum, steel-melting shop with the capacity of 100,000 MT per annum and a 12.8 MW captive power plant. In October 2007, the company acquired 100% shareholding of Nilachal Iron & Power Ltd in Jharkhand having a sponge iron plant with the capacity of 100,000 MT per annum. The company signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Government of West Bengal for setting up an integrated steel plant of 5 million tonnes per annum capacity, a cement plant of 3 million tonnes per annum capacity and a captive power plant of 1,215 MW capacity in Purulia, West Bengal at a total investment of Rs 16,000 crore.During the year 2008-09, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with JSW Steel Ltd and Bhushan Power & Steel Ltd and formed a company namely Rohne Coal Company Pvt Ltd to acquire 6.90% stake in a coal block. In June 2, 2008, the company listed their equity shares on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd.In August 2008, the company signed an MoU with the Government of Chhattisgarh for setting up an integrated steel plant in Chhattisgarh and in September 2008, they signed another MoU with Government of Chhattisgarh and Chhattisgarh State Electricity Board for setting up a 600 MW thermal power project in Chhattisgarh.In September 15, 2008, the sinter plant at Durgapur with the installed capacity of 6.08 lakh MTPA commenced its production and in March 18, 2008, the electric arc furnace plant at Durgapur with the installed capacity of 4.33 lakh MTPA commenced its production. The company commissioned ferro alloy plant with a capacity of 0.25 lakh MTPA and started trial production with effect June 02, 2009.The Ferro Alloy plant at Durgapur with a capacity of 0.25 lacs MTPA commenced commercial production w.e.f. 17th August, 2009. The Ductile Iron Pipe Plant at Durgapur with a capacity of 2.40 lacs MTPA had commenced commercial production with effect from November 3, 2010. The Company had three wholly owned subsidiaries namely, Nilachal Iron & Power Limited, Jai Balaji Steels (Purulia) Limited & Jai Balaji Energy (Purulia) Limited. Both Jai Balaji Steels (Purulia) Limited & Jai Balaji Energy (Purulia) Limited were incorporated on 1st November, 2010. The DRI Plant of 60000 MT & coal washery in subsidiary company M/s Nilachal Iron & Power Limited was commissioned in 2012. The project for expansion of 350000 MTPA Coke Oven Plant along with Waste Heat Recovery Boiler of 80 TPH got completed in 2012-13.The Honble Supreme Court vide its Order pronounced on 24th September, 2014, has cancelled number of coal blocks allotted to various companies. These include two coal blocks viz. Andal East in West Bengal and Rohne in Jharkhand allocated to the Company jointly with other parties where no mining activity has commenced & Ardhagram in West Bengal jointly with other party where mining activity has commenced. Subsequently, the Government promulgated The Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Ordinance, 2014 which intends to take appropriate action to deal with the situation arising pursuant to the Honble Supreme Courts decision.The Company launched a product named JBG Hexa Bond Cement - Hindustan ki Neev in 2023. It has incorporated a subsidiary Company named Kesarisuta Industries Uganda Limited in Uganda in July 2023.In 2024, wholly owned subsidiary companies, Jai Balaji Energy (Purulia) Limited and Jai Balaji Steels (Purulia) Limited got merged with the Company by way of a Scheme of Amalgamation approved from April 1, 2022.