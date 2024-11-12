iifl-logo-icon 1
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to inter alia: 1. to consider approve and take on record Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequent alteration of Memorandum & Articles of Association of the Company subject to approval of the Shareholders and such authorities as may be required. Approval of un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and approval of Stock Split as per letter attached Amendment to Memorandum of Association and Articles of Association of the Company consequent to stock split, subject to approval of shareholders/members of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Interalia Declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the first quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting11 Jul 202411 Jul 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Jun 202413 Jun 2024
Board Meeting Outcome
Board Meeting25 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
JAI BALAJI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25th April, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.04.2024)
Board Meeting10 Apr 202410 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board meeting_Regulation 30
Board Meeting11 Mar 202411 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015.

