Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd
312.25
|-16.40
|-4.99
|607.43
|0
EIH Ltd
428.35
|-0.90
|-0.21
|26787.47
|44.49
HLV Ltd
18.88
|0.15
|0.80
|1244.68
|55.12
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
|-7.05
|-0.80
|124187.34
|100.58
Oriental Hotels Ltd
181.91
|0.35
|0.19
|3248.90
|71.25
EIH Associated Hotels Ltd
438.7
|0.05
|0.01
|2673.28
|31.88
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd
70.32
|-0.25
|-0.35
|650.03
|28.49
Sayaji Hotels Ltd
138.7
|-0.28
|-0.20
|242.97
|32.45
Viceroy Hotels Ltd
117.53
|-3.37
|-2.79
|794.26
|11.87
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd
131.56
|-0.75
|-0.57
|674.38
|34.24
Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd
20.23
|-0.28
|-1.37
|330.69
|107.95
Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
239.67
|0.20
|0.08
|706.55
|29.31
Univa Foods Ltd
9.68
|0.00
|0.00
|13.86
|0
Savera Industries Ltd
41.5
|1.25
|3.11
|49.51
|17.38
Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd
2.65
|-0.08
|-2.93
|80.39
|0
The Byke Hospitality Ltd
98.74
|3.26
|3.41
|516.21
|83.48
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
715.7
|86.95
|13.83
|6138.52
|74.72
Blue Coast Hotels Ltd
19.05
|0.90
|4.96
|24.29
|0
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd
376.6
|-2.85
|-0.75
|7607.61
|39.52
TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd
445.6
|8.65
|1.98
|2793.98
|33.23
Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd
381.8
|9.65
|2.59
|1047.09
|39.77
Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd
203.27
|6.23
|3.16
|4337.26
|60.46
Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd
1802.7
|43.35
|2.46
|468.77
|46.69
Chalet Hotels Ltd
992.75
|-16.70
|-1.65
|21684.42
|241.38
TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd
14.03
|0.17
|1.23
|41.09
|0
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd
1231.3
|58.60
|5.00
|42.64
|3.66
Juniper Hotels Ltd
363.75
|-1.45
|-0.40
|8093.52
|264.24
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd
174.41
|2.48
|1.44
|301.58
|12.26
Speciality Restaurants Ltd
143.83
|-0.24
|-0.17
|693.77
|28.02
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
159.02
|0.90
|0.57
|12598.30
|118.95
CKP Leisure Ltd
3
|2.89
|0
Samhi Hotels Ltd
206.95
|2.27
|1.11
|4553.99
|0
Robust Hotels Ltd
272.3
|5.65
|2.12
|470.85
|55.84
Saj Hotels Ltd
48.65
|-2.40
|-4.70
|78.45
|39.57
