Hotels & Restaurants Sector Stocks List

Hotels & Restaurants Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd

312.25

-16.40-4.99607.430

EIH Ltd

428.35

-0.90-0.2126787.4744.49

HLV Ltd

18.88

0.150.801244.6855.12

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

872.45

-7.05-0.80124187.34100.58

Oriental Hotels Ltd

181.91

0.350.193248.9071.25

EIH Associated Hotels Ltd

438.7

0.050.012673.2831.88

Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) Ltd

70.32

-0.25-0.35650.0328.49

Sayaji Hotels Ltd

138.7

-0.28-0.20242.9732.45

Viceroy Hotels Ltd

117.53

-3.37-2.79794.2611.87

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd

131.56

-0.75-0.57674.3834.24

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd

20.23

-0.28-1.37330.69107.95

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd

239.67

0.200.08706.5529.31

Univa Foods Ltd

9.68

0.000.0013.860

Savera Industries Ltd

41.5

1.253.1149.5117.38

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd

2.65

-0.08-2.9380.390

The Byke Hospitality Ltd

98.74

3.263.41516.2183.48

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

715.7

86.9513.836138.5274.72

Blue Coast Hotels Ltd

19.05

0.904.9624.290

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd

376.6

-2.85-0.757607.6139.52

TajGVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd

445.6

8.651.982793.9833.23

Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd

381.8

9.652.591047.0939.77

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd

203.27

6.233.164337.2660.46

Apollo Sindoori Hotels Ltd

1802.7

43.352.46468.7746.69

Chalet Hotels Ltd

992.75

-16.70-1.6521684.42241.38

TGB Banquets & Hotels Ltd

14.03

0.171.2341.090

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd

1231.3

58.605.0042.643.66

Juniper Hotels Ltd

363.75

-1.45-0.408093.52264.24

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd

174.41

2.481.44301.5812.26

Speciality Restaurants Ltd

143.83

-0.24-0.17693.7728.02

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

159.02

0.900.5712598.30118.95

CKP Leisure Ltd

3

2.890

Samhi Hotels Ltd

206.95

2.271.114553.990

Robust Hotels Ltd

272.3

5.652.12470.8555.84

Saj Hotels Ltd

48.65

-2.40-4.7078.4539.57

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

