India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Share Price

698
(-2.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:19:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open706.05
  • Day's High706.05
  • 52 Wk High930.8
  • Prev. Close715.7
  • Day's Low695
  • 52 Wk Low 450.05
  • Turnover (lac)170.86
  • P/E85.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value53.84
  • EPS8.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,986.7
  • Div. Yield0.35
No Records Found

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

706.05

Prev. Close

715.7

Turnover(Lac.)

170.86

Day's High

706.05

Day's Low

695

52 Week's High

930.8

52 Week's Low

450.05

Book Value

53.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,986.7

P/E

85.24

EPS

8.4

Divi. Yield

0.35

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.52

Record Date: 30 Aug, 2024

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.02%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.02%

Non-Promoter- 1.79%

Institutions: 1.79%

Non-Institutions: 11.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.77

85.77

85.77

85.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

339.42

286.96

231.07

228.61

Net Worth

425.19

372.73

316.84

314.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.76

336.26

343.86

330.76

yoy growth (%)

-47.73

-2.21

3.96

-24.33

Raw materials

-25.09

-72.27

-69.33

-71.78

As % of sales

14.27

21.49

20.16

21.7

Employee costs

-101.16

-118.96

-140.5

-110.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.85

38.74

14.05

35.06

Depreciation

-6.68

-7.2

-7.14

-6.18

Tax paid

-0.83

-16.55

-8.74

-8.06

Working capital

-46.61

11.05

25.91

-8.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.73

-2.21

3.96

-24.33

Op profit growth

-257.49

-602.9

-130.95

-25.27

EBIT growth

-164.6

173.07

-59.23

-16.3

Net profit growth

-221.02

-4.83

106.6

-49.31

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

532.02

460.82

294.32

177.23

346.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

532.02

460.82

294.32

177.23

346.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

16.74

16.96

14.39

18.56

25.26

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

V K Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Sambit Patra

Non Official Director

Anju Bajpai

Non Official Director

Manan Kaushal

Director (Finance) & CFO

Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal

Nominee (Govt)

Ranjana Chopra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

Summary

India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) was incorporated in March, 1965. The Company is running hotels, restaurants at various places for tourists, besides providing transport facilities. In addition, the Company is engaged in production, distribution and sale of tourist publicity literature, providing entertainment, duty free shopping facilities to tourists, hospitality & tourism management of the Company imparting training and education in the field of tourism and hospitality through Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management etc. As on 31 March 2023, the Corporation has four subsidiary companies viz; Pondicherry Ashok Hotel Corporation Ltd; Ranchi Ashok Bihar Hotel Corporation Ltd.; Utkal Ashok Hotel Corporation Ltd. and Punjab Ashok Hotel Company Ltd. The Hotel Units were set up under the aforesaid subsidiary companies at Puducherry and Ranchi respectively.ITDC is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). Process of dilution of Government equity in CPSEs is undertaken by Department of Investment and Public Assets Management (DIPAM). DIPAM has already appointed SBI Capital Ltd. and IDBI Capital Ltd. jointly as the Merchant Banker and M/s Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal advisor for dilution of equity of Government of India in ITDC. ITDC is following with the Ministry of Tourism to pursue the matter with DIPAM for compliance of Minimum Public Shareholding norms in ITDC.During the year 2015, ITDC has given a loan of Rs 7,32,320/- at a rate of int
Company FAQs

What is the India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd share price today?

The India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹698 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd is ₹5986.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd is 85.24 and 13.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd is ₹450.05 and ₹930.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd?

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.95%, 3 Years at 27.97%, 1 Year at 55.30%, 6 Month at -17.23%, 3 Month at 8.11% and 1 Month at 11.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 87.03 %
Institutions - 1.80 %
Public - 11.18 %

