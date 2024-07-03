Summary

India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) was incorporated in March, 1965. The Company is running hotels, restaurants at various places for tourists, besides providing transport facilities. In addition, the Company is engaged in production, distribution and sale of tourist publicity literature, providing entertainment, duty free shopping facilities to tourists, hospitality & tourism management of the Company imparting training and education in the field of tourism and hospitality through Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management etc. As on 31 March 2023, the Corporation has four subsidiary companies viz; Pondicherry Ashok Hotel Corporation Ltd; Ranchi Ashok Bihar Hotel Corporation Ltd.; Utkal Ashok Hotel Corporation Ltd. and Punjab Ashok Hotel Company Ltd. The Hotel Units were set up under the aforesaid subsidiary companies at Puducherry and Ranchi respectively.ITDC is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). Process of dilution of Government equity in CPSEs is undertaken by Department of Investment and Public Assets Management (DIPAM). DIPAM has already appointed SBI Capital Ltd. and IDBI Capital Ltd. jointly as the Merchant Banker and M/s Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal advisor for dilution of equity of Government of India in ITDC. ITDC is following with the Ministry of Tourism to pursue the matter with DIPAM for compliance of Minimum Public Shareholding norms in ITDC.During the year 2015, ITDC has given a loan of Rs 7,32,320/- at a rate of int

