SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹706.05
Prev. Close₹715.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹170.86
Day's High₹706.05
Day's Low₹695
52 Week's High₹930.8
52 Week's Low₹450.05
Book Value₹53.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,986.7
P/E85.24
EPS8.4
Divi. Yield0.35
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.77
85.77
85.77
85.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
339.42
286.96
231.07
228.61
Net Worth
425.19
372.73
316.84
314.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.76
336.26
343.86
330.76
yoy growth (%)
-47.73
-2.21
3.96
-24.33
Raw materials
-25.09
-72.27
-69.33
-71.78
As % of sales
14.27
21.49
20.16
21.7
Employee costs
-101.16
-118.96
-140.5
-110.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.85
38.74
14.05
35.06
Depreciation
-6.68
-7.2
-7.14
-6.18
Tax paid
-0.83
-16.55
-8.74
-8.06
Working capital
-46.61
11.05
25.91
-8.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.73
-2.21
3.96
-24.33
Op profit growth
-257.49
-602.9
-130.95
-25.27
EBIT growth
-164.6
173.07
-59.23
-16.3
Net profit growth
-221.02
-4.83
106.6
-49.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
532.02
460.82
294.32
177.23
346.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
532.02
460.82
294.32
177.23
346.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16.74
16.96
14.39
18.56
25.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
V K Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Sambit Patra
Non Official Director
Anju Bajpai
Non Official Director
Manan Kaushal
Director (Finance) & CFO
Lokesh Kumar Aggarwal
Nominee (Govt)
Ranjana Chopra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd
Summary
India Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ITDC) was incorporated in March, 1965. The Company is running hotels, restaurants at various places for tourists, besides providing transport facilities. In addition, the Company is engaged in production, distribution and sale of tourist publicity literature, providing entertainment, duty free shopping facilities to tourists, hospitality & tourism management of the Company imparting training and education in the field of tourism and hospitality through Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management etc. As on 31 March 2023, the Corporation has four subsidiary companies viz; Pondicherry Ashok Hotel Corporation Ltd; Ranchi Ashok Bihar Hotel Corporation Ltd.; Utkal Ashok Hotel Corporation Ltd. and Punjab Ashok Hotel Company Ltd. The Hotel Units were set up under the aforesaid subsidiary companies at Puducherry and Ranchi respectively.ITDC is a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE). Process of dilution of Government equity in CPSEs is undertaken by Department of Investment and Public Assets Management (DIPAM). DIPAM has already appointed SBI Capital Ltd. and IDBI Capital Ltd. jointly as the Merchant Banker and M/s Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas as the legal advisor for dilution of equity of Government of India in ITDC. ITDC is following with the Ministry of Tourism to pursue the matter with DIPAM for compliance of Minimum Public Shareholding norms in ITDC.During the year 2015, ITDC has given a loan of Rs 7,32,320/- at a rate of int
Read More
The India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹698 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd is ₹5986.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd is 85.24 and 13.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd is ₹450.05 and ₹930.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.95%, 3 Years at 27.97%, 1 Year at 55.30%, 6 Month at -17.23%, 3 Month at 8.11% and 1 Month at 11.28%.
