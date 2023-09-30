India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Management Discussions

REPORT 1. Global and Indian Scenario

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) predicted 2024 to be a record year in terms of travel and tourism. As per the World Economic Outlook (WEO), April 2024 of IMF, the Global Economy registered a growth of 3.2% in 2023. IMF projects the global economy to grow at 3.2% in 2024. Foreign tourist arrivals for calendar year 2023 were 9.23 million in comparison with 6.43 million in 2022, registering a growth of 44%.

The Indian Economy recovered swiftly from the pandemic, with its real GDP in FY 24 being 20% higher than the pre-COVID. Indias real GDP grew by 8.2% in FY 24, posting a growth of over 7% for a third consecutive year, driven by stable consumption demand and steadily improving investment demand.

Indian Tourism Industry has shown financial year 2023-24 as a year of record results and growth for the industry. Indian tourism is being driven by favourable demographics, increasing employment, higher disposable incomes of a young middle class, robust domestic demand, increased investments and improving infrastructure and connectivity. The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India initiated several schemes such as ‘Swadesh Darshan, PRASHAD, UDAN and ‘Dekho Apna Desh to promote travel.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, your corporation has reached remarkable heights, achieving its highest-ever revenue and profit figures. The corporation has recorded a Revenue from Operation of Rs 526.58 crore, reflecting an impressive 16% increase compared to the previous fiscal year of Rs. 455.31 corre. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) has surged to Rs. 109.93 crore marking a 34% rise over the preceding period, with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 71.86 crore. The performance of the Corporation is improved due to overall growth of tourism & hospitality sector in the country and increased operational efficiency in its operations.

ITDC is committed to act as a respected, preferred and leading “one stop solution provider” in the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism sector and achieve higher return on investment for its shareholders while contributing towards fulfilling the overall objective of development, promotion and expansion of domestic as well as international tourism in the country.

2. Segment wise performance including financial performance with respect to operational performance

Hotel Division

Hotels Division has achieved turnover of Rs.333.68 crore during the year 2023-24 as against Rs.314.48 crore in the previous year, registering an increase of 6.11%. The Division earned a profit of Rs.90.85 crore as against a profit of Rs.68.19 crore during the previous year 2022- 23.

The Ashok, New Delhi

The turnover of Hotel Ashok during financial year 2023- 24 is Rs.209.05 crore against the turnover of Rs. 206.50 crore during 2022-23. Profit before tax increased to Rs.55.94 crore from Rs.39.14 crore during 2022-23.

The Ashok Hotel, with its illustrious history dating back to 1956, stands as a prominent landmark sprawling over 11.5 acres of land in sprawling Diplomatic Enclave area. The Ashok offers 550 well appointed rooms, including 160 Luxurious suites, Deluxe suites and The Ashok Presidential Suite.

With its rich history of hosting prestigious events, from NAM & CHOGM, PATA, ASTA, ADB to G-20 Summit and 71st Miss World Pageant, The Ashok Hotel continues to uphold its legacy as a preferred destination for gatherings of global significance, offering unparalleled service and hospitality to its clients.

The Ashok Convention Hall, with its spacious dimensions, has become renowned for hosting exhibitions such as Hi Life, Yellow Blossoms, Jalsa, Pink Post, Sutra, and others, drawing high foot fall.

The culinary offerings at The Ashok are equally impressive, with specially curated confectionary hampers for various festivals, themed celebrations, and new menu introductions across its dining outlets.

From cultural celebrations to culinary competitions, The Ashok continues to uphold its legacy as a beacon of hospitality excellence in New Delhi.

The Ashok Hotel has indeed served as a prestigious venue for numerous national and international events, conventions, and seminars. This year, the Hotel welcomed esteemed guests and events from a wide array of organizations and entities, showcasing its versatility and reputation as a premier hospitality destination.

In its constant effort in line with guest preferences, The Ashok offered tailor made room packages such as, the Ashok Staycation Package, Ashok Weekend Package, and others, reflecting its commitment by offering diverse and appealing accommodation options.

International & Domestic events such as the International Buddhist Confederation, World Human Right Protection Commission, BRICS, International Solar Alliance and ICC 2023 found a home at The Ashok, alongside significant gatherings like those of the Reserve Bank of India, Bharat Prakashan (Delhi) Ltd., Access Development Services, REC, NOTTO, ICMR, Institute of Actuaries of India, Controller General of Defense Accounts, IREDA , Bhartiya Janta Party and the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network India Foundation.

Additionally, the hotel played host to prestigious government conferences across various ministries, including Tourism, Education, Youth Affairs & Sports, Finance, Health & Family Welfare, Culture, Defence, Law & Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, reflecting its prominence & stature as a preferred venue for official deliberations.

Medical conferences, such as those organized by the Delhi Ophthalmological Society, Cardiological Society of India, and NAPCON also found a platform at The Ashok, highlighting its commitment to facilitating knowledge exchange and professional development in diverse fields.

Moreover, the hotels residential facilities catered to esteemed groups and individuals, including the Vande Bharatam Group, National Youth Parliament, Boxing Players, Hockey India Annual Awardees, Padma Awardees, Buddhist Delegation, APICON, National Teachers Awardees and Delegates from across India attending events like “Mann Ki Baat” organized by Doordarshan.

The Ashok Hotels achievement showcases its excellence in both hospitality and culinary arts:

1. Make My Trips Cash Back Scheme: Winning prestigious volume driven cashback scheme demonstrates The Ashoks ability to attract guests and provide exceptional service, recognized by a prominent travel platform.

2. Culinary Competitions:

• Incredible Chef Challenge: Winning 2 gold and 1 silver medal in categories like pre-plated appetizer, live cooking, and regional cooking at the Incredible Chef Challenge held at PragatiMaidan in November 2023 highlights the culinary talent and skill of The Ashoks kitchen staff.

• Hospitality Challenge 2023: Securing a gold medal in 45 minutes live cooking, a silver medal in Halwai, and another silver medal in table laying at the Hospitality Challenge organized by the Association of Hospitality Professionals at Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute.

• Aahar Culinary Art India: Winning a gold medal in regional cooking, a bronze medal in regional cooking, and a bronze medal in pre-plated dessert at Aahar Culinary Art India in March 2024 further enhancing The Ashoks reputation as a culinary destination.

3. Travel & Leisure Award: Being awarded the "Travel & Leisure Award" for the best bakery in hotels acknowledges The Cake Shop at The Ashok for its exceptional quality and creativity, enhancing the hotels reputation as a culinary hotspot.

These achievements collectively demonstrate The Ashoks commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences and culinary delights, further consolidating its position as a premier destination in the hospitality industry.

Hotel Samrat, New Delhi

The turnover of Hotel Samrat during F.Y. 2023- 24 is Rs.76.18 crore against Rs. 69.06 crore during F.Y. 2022-23. Profit before tax increased to Rs.29.71 crore during F.Y. 2023-24 against Rs.24.72 crore during F.Y. 2022-23.

Hotel Samrat, nestled with Delhis iconic The Ashok, presents an elegant structure surrounded by greenery and adorned with a central flower- filled atrium and an open-air courtyard. Its 255 standard and deluxe rooms offer tranquil views of the enclosed gardens, fountains and water channels, providing a serene retreat for even the most discerning guests.

With versatile spaces like the Kautilya hall, Chanakya hall, Chandragupta hall, poolside lawns, and more; the hotel serves as an ideal venue for conventions, exhibitions, and weddings, offering a picturesque backdrop for memorable events.

The hotel has played a pivotal role in hosting and collaborating with various important conferences and events organized by different Ministries, PSUs, companies, and state guest houses. From conferences of Coal India, PTI, Hindi Raj Bhasha, DOACON, Ministry of Tourism, ISOPARP, Indian Energy Forum, etc, Hotel Samrat has been a preferred host for a diverse range of institutions and organizations.

Hotel Samrats culinary offerings have also garnered acclaim, with its delicious packed meals and popular Navratra thalis prepared by talented chefs.

The hotels foray into offering its Food & Beverage services at Amrit Udyan (Rashtrapati Bhawan) reflects its commitment to expanding its culinary footprints and catering to diverse audiences.

As part of its continuous modernization and upgrading efforts, Hotel Samrat has undertaken complete renovations of 48 guest rooms, corridors, main lobby, and main porch. Regular kitchen upgrades ensure compliance with ISO- 22000 requirements, maintaining high standards of service and hospitality.

Hyderabad House

The turnover of Hyderabad House during F.Y. 2023-24 is Rs.7.39 crore against Rs.6.83 crore during F.Y. 2022-23. Profit before tax during F.Y. 2023-24 is Rs.0.67 crore against Rs.0.62 crore during F.Y. 2022-23.

The Hyderabad House stands as a symbol of exemplary hospitality, consistently delivering exceptional services and showcasing a wide array of Indian and international cuisine to visiting dignitaries and Heads of States on behalf of the Honble Prime Minister of India.

Its reputation for excellence extends beyond its catering services, as the unit has successfully orchestrated numerous VIP events at esteemed locations such as Hyderabad House, South Block, PMO, Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, and Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan. In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, it has orchestrated a remarkable total of 353 events hosted by Honble Prime Minister of India, Minister of External Affairs, Minister of State (MEA), National Security Advisor, Foreign Secretary, and other Secretaries within the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Hyderabad House unit has been entrusted with catering to prestigious events hosted by the Honble Prime Minister for distinguished guests such as the Presidents of Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Kenya, Prime Ministers of Nepal, Greece, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Sultan of Oman, and accompanying delegates. Moreover, it has extended its hospitality to Members of Parliament, VIP dignitaries, and Cabinet Members at the PM House, solidifying its role as a preferred venue for high-profile gatherings.

Vigyan Bhawan

The turnover of Vigyan Bhawan during F.Y. 202324 is Rs.15.82 crore against Rs.15.20 crore during F.Y. 2022-23. Profit before tax is Rs.5.45 crore during F.Y. 2023-24 against Rs.5.20 crore during F.Y. 2022-23.

ITDCs VVIP catering unit at VigyanBhawan has a rich history dating back to 1979, during which it has managed numerous prestigious national and international events. These events have often been graced by esteemed dignitaries, including the Honble President, Honble Prime Minister, and Heads of States. The units unwavering commitment to excellence has consistently earned accolades and appreciation.

Over the years, VigyanBhawan unit has organized several important conferences across various ministries and organizations. Events attended by the Honble President and Prime Minister, as well as ministries such as Panchayati Raj, Home Affairs, Jal Shakti, Rural Development, Women & Child Development and Culture, among others, have been successfully catered to by the unit. Additionally, prestigious institutions and bodies such as Doordarshan, JamiaMilliaIslamia, SangeetNatak Academy and many more have benefitted from the units exceptional catering services.

Parliament House Catering Unit

The turnover of Parliament House Catering Unit during F.Y. 2023-24 is Rs.24.35 crore against Rs.18.22 crore during F.Y. 2022-23. Profit before tax increased to Rs.1.16 crore during F.Y. 202324 against Rs.0.87 crore during F.Y. 2022-23.

The establishment of the Parliament House Catering Unit (PHCU) by ITDC marked a significant milestone, as it took over catering operations from Northern Railways based on a mandate from the Parliament of India. Since its inception on November 16, 2020, PHCU has been dedicated to catering to the requirements of the Parliament House Estate, including the New Parliament House Building.

PHCU holds the responsibility of providing VVIP catering services within the precincts of the Parliament House to esteemed dignitaries such as the Honble Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Honble Prime Minister of India, Honble Speaker of Lok Sabha, Honble Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Cabinet Ministers, Leader of Opposition, Members of Parliament, visiting foreign delegations, Secretary General of Lok Sabha &Rajya Sabha, and other high-ranking officials and staff. The unit has successfully hosted various events including Cabinet meetings, Parliamentary Committee meetings, VVIP tea receptions, and dinners/lunches for foreign delegations throughout the financial year 2023-24.

In addition to catering services, PHCU provides services in numerous Banquet Halls, Committee Rooms, and Pantries attached to the offices of dignitaries inside and outside the Parliament House Estate (PHE). Approximately 5000 individuals working in the PHE regularly avail the services offered by PHCU.

PHCU prioritizes health and sustainability by offering specially crafted Health Food and Millets Menu and utilizing Pressed Natural Gas in the kitchen for energy conservation. It also employs technology-driven solutions such as QR code and tablet-based ordering systems for guests convenience.

Moreover, PHCU has played a pivotal role in planning and executing operations for the New Parliament building, including the establishment of new kitchens, procurement of equipment, and recruitment of skilled manpower. The unit has introduced online food ordering ‘Food App for Honble Members of Parliament, enhancing efficiency and convenience.

The culinary excellence of PHCUs Chef Montu Saini has been recognized through prestigious awards, including being honored with the “Hall of Fame” in the culinary profession by the North India Leadership Awards. Chef Montu Saini also represented India in the annual general assembly meet of Le Club des Chefs des Chefs held in the USA, where they were received at The White House by FLOTUS Jill Biden on October 30, 2023, further exemplifying PHCUs commitment to culinary excellence and global recognition.

Hotel Kalinga Ashok

The turnover of Hotel Kalinga Ashok is Rs.5.13 crore during F.Y. 2023-24 against Rs.4.63 crore during F.Y. 2022-23.

Hotel Kalinga Ashok, operational since 1980, holds a prominent position in Bhubaneswar, the temple city of India, sprawled across 5 acres of land. Its central location makes it an ideal base for exploring various tourist destinations in the region, including Puri, Konark, Chilka Lake and Bhitarkanika National Park.

With 32 operational rooms and 4 suites, along with the Phulbani restaurant-cum-bar, the hotel caters to the needs of both leisure and business travellers.

Hotel Kalinga Ashok with its revived focus on marketing for both accommodation and convention has become a preferred destination for MICE business. The hotel prioritizes energy conservation, utilizing LED lights and implementing pragmatic measures for power saving.

Furthermore, Hotel Kalinga Ashok has hosted conferences and seminars for government institutions such as NHM, MSME, LIC, Family and Welfare, Odisha Bigyan Academy, Staff Selection Board, SC & ST Research and Training Institute, and Odisha Sangeet Academy, showcasing its role as a preferred venue for official gatherings.

All statutory licenses and ISO 22000:2018 certification ensure compliances with standards and regulations, reiterating the hotels commitment to quality and safety across all its operations and catering units.

Ashok Events Division (AED)

The turnover of the Ashok Events Division increased to Rs.103.30 crore during 2023-24 from Rs.51.08 crore during 2022-23 and it has earned a profit of Rs.11.71 crore as against profit of Rs.5.25 crore in the previous year 2022-23.

Ashok Events Division set up in 2002 is involved in Event Management for Government entities including Ministries, PSUs, Statutory bodies etc. It organizes events attended by Honble President of India, Honble Prime Minister of India, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of States, Secretaries and other senior officials of various Government entities. It also has an MoU with Ministry of Tourism being engaged as Event Manager for MoT for organizing different functions on a pan India basis.

Ashok Events Division - a strategic business unit of ITDC, is a leading event management agency handling Conferences, Exhibitions, Workshops/ Seminars and other National and International events.

• Ashok Events core competence is providing one-stop solutions as a Professional Conference Organizer for the entire gamut of services.

• With the help of in-house design and print expertise, it also provides printing services. The company has made a mark in event management in a big way and with its rich expertise it has an illustrious client list comprising Government Ministries, Departments, Autonomous Bodies and Authorities.

• Ashok Events is the designated agency of Ministry of Tourism for handling Conferences, Workshops, Conclaves, Award Ceremonies and other events of National importance.

• The Division also Manages Literature Distribution Centre at Palam, New Delhi on behalf of Ministry of Tourism.

INDUSTRY TRENDS

With an overall growth in the Tourism & MICE industry, momentum for the conference, events and exhibition business was upward looking for the Ashok Events Division during 2023-2024. India being perceived as a major tourist and MICE destination will further augment the event industry.

COMPETITORS IN MARKET

ITDC-Ashok Events Division started its operation in the year 2002 and is the only PSU providing event management related services.

The event industry in totality has grown at a very fast pace and is a profitable venture. Accordingly, other government PSUs are also venturing in this field, namely:

• Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd.

• Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd.

• Broadcasting Engineering Consultant India Pvt. Ltd.

• National Building Construction Company India Ltd (NBCC)

• Apart from government players in this field there are well established as well as new emerging private event management companies.

Since, ITDC-Ashok Events has a strong presence in Delhi with hands on experience of last two decades and strong / wider client base and therefore is the preferred event manager for the Government sector.

MAJOR PLAYERS

• Expro Events & Exhibits Pvt. Ltd.

• Thomas Cook (India) Pvt. Ltd.

• IRCTC

• Wizcraft

• Showtime Group

• Axis Communications

• Pavilions & Interiors India Pvt Ltd.

• Deepali Designs and Exhibits Pvt Ltd.

• Showcraft Productions Pvt. Ltd.

OUR PLACE IN THE INDUSTRY

ITDC -Ashok Events is the preferred Event Manager for Govt. of India Ministries/ Departments/ Autonomous Industries/ PSUs etc. for their events that may comprise of conferences/ workshops/ seminars/ exhibitions/ pavilions etc. The division though its continuous delivery of satisfactory events has made a name of itself in the Government sector.

Events handled by the Division in 2023-24 include: -

Major Domestic Events:

• “16th Civil Service Day - 2023” organized by Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievance, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance & Pensions, Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi from 20th to 21st April, 2023. Chief Guest on Day 1 - Honble President of India and Day 2 -Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “National Technology Day - 2023” organized by Department of Science & Technology, Government of India at Pragati Maidan, ITPO from 11th to 14th May, 2023. Chief Guest: Honble Prime Minister of India during inaugural on 11th May, 2023.

• “Viksit Bharat @ 2047 - Eighth Meeting of the Governing Council” organized by NITI Aayog, Government of India at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 27th May,2023. Chief Guest: Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “National Training Conclave 2023” organized by Capacity Building Commission under the aegis of Department of Personnel & Training. Government of India at Amphitheatre, ITPO, New Delhi on 11th June, 2023. Chief Guest - Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “Inauguration of ITPO Convention Centre” organized by ITPO on 26.07.2023. Chief Guest - Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “9th National Handloom Day” organized by DC Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles at ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 07th - 9th August 2023. Chief Guest Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “Har Ghar Tiranga, Bike Rally” organized by Ministry of Culture on 13th August 2023 at Bharat Manadapam, New Delhi. Chief Guest Honble Vice President of India.

• “PM Vishwakarma Exhibition” organized by Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Govt. of India at IICC, Dwarka, New Delhi from 17.09.2023 to 20.09.2023. Chief Guest - Honble Prime Minister.

• “Sankalp Saptah” organized by NITI Aayog, Govt. of India at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 30.09.2023. Chief Guest - Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “11th International Tourism Mart -2023” organized by Ministry of Tourism at Shillong Meghalaya from 21.11.2023 to 23.11.2023.

• “Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence Summit 2023” organized by Ministry of Electronics, Government of India at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 12.12.2023 to 14.12.2023. Chief Guest, Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “Bureau of Energy Efficiency Awards” organized by Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 14.12.2023. Chief Guest, Honble President of India.

• “Veer Bal Diwas” organized by Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on 26.12.2023. Chief Guest, Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “3rd Chief Secretaries Conference” organized by NITI Aayog, Government of India at Pusa, New Delhi from 27.12.2023 to 29.12.2023. Chief Guest, Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “DGP/ IGs Conference” organized by Intelligence Bureu at Jaipur from 05.01.2024 to 07.01.2024. Chief Guest - Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “Celebration of 150 Years of IMD” organized by India Meteorological Department, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on 15.01.2024. Chief Guest Honble Vice - President of India.

• “Bharat Parv -2024” organized by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India at Red Fort, New Delhi from 23.01.2024 to 31.01.2024. Chief Guest - Honble Prime Minister of India.

• “Vivdhta ka Amrit Mahotsav 2024” organized by North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation Ltd., Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, Govt. of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi from 08.02.2024 to 11.02.2024. Chief Guest, Honble President of India.

• “Aadi Mahotsav -2024” organized by Ministry of Tribal Affairs (TRIFED), Government of India at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, New Delhi from 09.02.2024 to 18.02.2024. Chief Guest, Honble President of India.

• “The National Creators Awards” organized by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeITY) at Plenary Hall, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi on 08.03.2024. Chief Guest, Honble Prime Minister of India.

International Footprints:

• “Fabrication of IREDA Pavilion” during “Future Energy Asia” at Bangkok from 17th to 19th May, 2023.

• “Fabrication of IREDA Pavilion during Intersolar Europe - 2023” organized by IREDA at Munich, Germany from 14th to 16th June, 2023.

• “Fabrication of IREDA Pavilion at KLCC A to Zero, 2023 organized by IREDA at Kualalampur, Malaysia from 04.10.2023 to 06.10.2023.

The Ashok Events Division through its event management activities also acts as a catalyst for generating business for other verticals of ITDC including Hotels Ashok, Hotel Samrat and Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT).

Ashok International Trade Division (AITD)

Divisions analysis for the year:

The turnover of Ashok International Trade Division (AITD) was Rs.15.41 crore during the year 2023-24 as against Rs.15.98 crore in the previous year 2022-23. During the year 202324, 14 duty free shops were in operation at seaports. The AIT division has earned Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rs. 2.19 crore as compared to PBT of Rs.2.32 crore in the previous year.

The shops continued to remain operational in the midst of emerging new competition while new shops continued to open at different seaports. Our shops have been competing against the existing and newly opened multiple shops at seaports facing stiff competition. With a view to ensure uninterrupted operations at all these shops, the division made sure to keep the supplies uninterrupted.

The supply chain crisis for importing liquors via sea has created significant operational challenges for AIT duty-free shops. With ongoing global uncertainties, the situation remains fluid, requiring agile strategies and potential diversification of supply routes, including increased reliance on air freight or local sourcing where feasible. Therefore, there are emerging challenges for procurement of imported goods at Duty Free Shops. In view of adversely affected supply shortages, certain companies producing some of the fast moving brands have not only increased procurement prices but have also restricted promotional schemes.

The above factors have marginally affected the total sales even though by and large, the profitability has been maintained.

Steps taken to improve revenue from operations and profitability

Motivation scheme for the shops introduced w.e.f. 1st April 2021 by launching Inter-shop competition, based objectively on Revenue and profitability growth has given a boost to the revenues as well employee morale. For their top performance achievements during the FY 2023-24, the shop at Kakinada Seaport, Andra Pradesh won the “Platinum Star Performer award” while the shop at Cochin Seaport, Kerela won the “Golden Star Performer award”. Awards for quarterly performance were also awarded to two top performing shops for each of the four quarters. Such motivational push not only promoted healthy competition amongst shops but also in turn helped in promoting revenue from operations and profitability of the division as well as AITD.

Other measures taken for improved performance of shops include:-

• Dynamic flexi pricing on bulk purchase to push volume/value sales.

• Feasible price correction is undertaken from time to time basis feedback of the shops/team to align with the market trends.

• Back-end operations being streamlined to continuously minimize response time for front operation needs.

• Constant Product promotions with support of suppliers to improve both footfalls & conversion rate.

• Free Wi-Fi for the customers at the shop

• Leveraging technology to reach out to customers e.g. listing on Google Map

• Maintaining Continuity in stock supply chain in spite of supply constraints

a) Operational Duty Free Shops at Seaports

1. Kolkata Seaport

2. Haldia Seaport

3. Chennai Seaport

4. Goa Seaport

5. New Mangalore Seaport

6. Vizag Seaport

7. Paradip Seaport

8. Kakinada Seaport

9. Krishnapatnam Seaport

10. Cochin Seaport

11. Tuticorin Seaport

12. Kamarajar Seaport

13. Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai Seaport

14. Kandla Seaport

b) ITDC Marks a Resurgence in Indian Airport DutyFree Operations After a Seven-Year Hiatus

After a prolonged absence of seven years, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) is making a significant return to the airport duty-free sector in India. This comeback marks a pivotal moment for ITDC as it re-establishes its presence in the competitive and dynamic duty-free retail space, bringing its extensive expertise and renewed vision to cater to the evolving needs of international travelers. AITD has recently been awarded the contract to operate a duty-free shop at AAIs Visakhapatnam International Airport through a competitive bidding process.

• The division started the shops operation from 18.07.2024 at both International Arrival and Departure.

• AITD has been desirous of extending its footprints by operating dutyfree shops at various locations and also securing counter space at International cruise terminals at the existing seaports for selling duty free products.

Ashok Travels and Tours Division (ATT)

The turnover of Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT) Division during 2023-24 is Rs.51.28 crore as against Rs.60.11 crore during the year 2022-23. The ATT Division has earned profit of Rs.6.32 crore as against profit of Rs.8.71 crore in the previous year.

India is on a growth path and the services sector including the travel and tourism business is emerging as a major growth engine for the Indian economy. Ashok Travels & Tours has also received the benefits of growth and demonstrated a commendable turnover in the FY 2023-2024.

Ashok Travels & Tours (ATT) is the travel wing of ITDC with its presence in 04 cities across India at Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Bangalore.

It is the preferred agency for providing airline ticketing to Government of India and its offices and PSUs as per the orders of Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance. In addition, ATT is also in the business of transport and hotel booking.

ATT was proud to handle the travel movements including Hotel Bookings of the Indian Contingents for Asian Games and Para Asian Games to Hangzhou, China and also handled the felicitation of medal winners at Hotel Ashok, by Government of India.

ATT also handled G20 Air Ticketing group booking for Tourism Ministry/ ICAR/ ICMR/ MoEF/ WCD, the requirements of Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Football Federation, Sports Authority of India (SAI) pan India group booking.

ATT signed MoU to offer online air-ticketing services to many organizations, out of which notable few are - AIIMS, IIT-Delhi, Ministry of Tourism-Chennai, Survey of India, and Central Empowerment Committee.

ATT-portal is in process of being developed by Railtel.

ATT-Transport Division appointed transport vendors through GEM Portal, Face lift of transport division office at the Ashok Hotel completed for better customer experience.

ATT arranged and provided transport services to the various Ministries/Department/ Organizations for major events like Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan for Mann Ki Baat, NCERT for Kala Utsav, EDCIL for National Band Competition, Ministry of Culture for the 100th Birth Anniversary of Shri Karpoori Thakur ji and Vande Bharatam 550 pax stay for 25 days at The Ashok & Samrat Hotel.

In addition ATT continues to provide 05 no. Vehicles to LokSabha Secretariat on monthly basis.

Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management (AIH&TM)

The Ashok Institute of Hospitality and Tourism Management (AIH&TM) achieved turnover of Rs.3.22 crore during 2023-24 as against a turnover of Rs.3.85 crore in the previous year 2022-23.

Ashok Institute of Hospitality & Tourism Management (AIH&TM) is the Human Resource Development Division of India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. The institute came into existence in 1971 for in-house training of staff and executives in ITDC hotels. Skill development in the Hospitality sector is a major need of the Nation.

Due to the wide gap between the availability and requirement of skilled manpower, the focus of AIH&TM is towards reducing the gap between demand and supply and providing skilled manpower to the Hospitality industry through the various training programmes of the Ministry of Tourism, in accordance with the Skill India Mission of Honourable Prime Minister.

ITDC has set up a Centre of Excellence and Hospitality Education at Hotel Samrat, New Delhi. AIH&TM Centre of Excellence is affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Technology and it commenced the academic session from 2015-16.

AIH&TM is presently providing Education & Training Consultancy in Tourism & Hospitality Management besides providing training to Apprentices, and Industrial Trainees from Institute of Hotel Management and other reputed institutes and also organizing in-house Executive Development Programme for ITDCs Executives.

As part of business strategy, AIH&TM conducted following programme/courses:-

(a) AIHTM has conducted various sessions on Women Safety/ Sexual Harrassment.

(b) Designed & conducted, skilled based training for Ashok Hotel Staff.

(c) Imparting on-the-job training to Industrial Trainees from various professional Hospitality Institutes in the country.

(d) AIH&TM had conducted training programmes on “Training Programme on Preparation of Roster” for HR Executives of ITDC by ISTM.

(e) Also conducted training programme for protocol officers of UPSC.

(f) AIH&TM had conducted training programme for MTS Staff off “National Security Council Secretariat”.

(g) AIH&TM also conducted Speech Competition, Integrity Pledge, Nukkad Natak at NDMC School and Walkathon to create awareness against the evil practice of corruption during Vigilance Awareness Week.

(h) AIHTM was approached by International Universities to conduct counseling session for students.

(i) B.Sc. in H&HA through National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology.

(j) One-year diploma courses in Food Production, Bakery and Confectionary, Front Office, Housekeeping and F&B service jointly with National Institute of Open Schooling under Ministry of HRD, Govt of India.

(k) 03 years B. Voc. Course in Food Production is also being conducted in affiliation with Jamia Milia Islamia University.

(l) Apprenticeship Training through MSDE, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

(m) Customised Need Based Training for reputed organizations viz Punjab Tourism, SMVDSB, Air Force/MEA/ITBP, SSB, State Bhawans, CAG, EIL,IREDA, Karnataka Bhawan etc.

(n) AIH&TM participated in the BharatParv (January) at Red Fort under the aegis of Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India.

Ashok Consultancy & Engineering Division (ACES) including Sound and Light Shows

Ashok Consultancy and Engineering Services division specializes in providing the services from concept to commissioning of Tourism Infrastructure Projects, SEL Shows and Illumination Works for Ministry of Tourism, State Tourism Departments, Public Sector Undertakings etc and Up-gradation & Renovation of ITDC properties.

The division plays a key role in the preparation of Detailed Project Reports for Tourism Infrastructure Development Works, Feasibility Reports and provides Consultancy Services to Ministry of Tourism, various State Governments and private agencies etc. With a team of experienced engineers and architects, the division excels in developing tourism infrastructure. The division has executed more than 111 tourism infrastructure projects and has also prepared more than 107 numbers of Detailed Project Reports in the tourism field so far.

The project “Development of Infrastructure Works in Betaal Lake at Damoh in Madhya Pradesh” under the Central Finance Assistance Scheme of Ministry of Tourism was inaugurated by Honble Minister Sh. Prahlad Singh Patel on 06.10.2023

ITDC entered into MOU with MoT for appointment of ITDC as Central Technical Nodal Agency (CTNA) under Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0. Recently, Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Musical Fountain & Water Screen Multimedia based projection show at Nawal Sagar Lake, Bundi (Rajasthan) under the Scheme of Assistance to Central Agencies for an amount of Rs 9.25 Cr.

The division has prepared and submitted the Detailed Project Report for Multimedia Show at Shankracharya Temple in Srinagar for an amount of Rs 14.07 Cr and Multi-Media Projection Show at Kailasanathar Temple, Kanchipuram in Tamil Nadu for an amount of Rs 11.30 Cr to Ministry of Tourism for approval.

Some of the major SEL projects under implementation are as under :

1. Purana Quila SEL show

2. Leh SEL show

3. Kargin SEL show

4. SEL show at Rashtrapati Bhawan

ITDC has received the prestigious SEL / Multimedia project amounting to Rs.47.12 crore for Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. In this project, ITDC is the tendering authority for the Content Production, Hardware and Software equipment and Operations and Maintenance of the SEL Show.

Corporate Marketing and Public Relations

ITDC Brand Redefined:

• ITDC new Mascot - ADYANT was launched. The mascot was developed in collaboration with National Institute of Design, Ahmadabad through an open competition amongst its students.

The fresh tagline of ITDC has been conceptualized and launched - Tourism. Travel. Hospitality

Digital Marketing:

• Brand visibility was enhanced through influencers marketing promotions.

• Strategically promoted MICE, Weddings and all offers & packages of Accommodation and F&B outlets of Hotels on social media.

• Leveraged digitally all our verticals & hotels point of sales - Rooms, Banquets, F&B etc.

• Chefs recipes were leveraged on Social media for topical days.

• All important events by ITDC were covered digitally.

• Wish posts of significant festivals and days.

• New senior management appointments,

PR Activities:

• During the fiscal year 2023-2024, our PR strategies at ITDC were meticulously crafted to enhance visibility and engagement across various platforms. We secured extensive coverage across prominent publications, spotlighting significant events and showcasing ITDCs outstanding performance and achievements. During topical days, we also shared chef recipes, offering unique insights into our culinary offerings and further engaging our audience.

• Christmas Cake mixing event was organized by ITDC at Hotel Ashok, wherein Home makers and bakers were invited. The event was amplified by influencers and media.

• ITDC organized Mango Festival at Hotel Ashok, this was covered by various media and influencers for brand visibility.

• ITDC organized Carol Singers to perform on Christmas Eve 2023 at Coffee Shop, The Ashok and Musical band was organized at various F&B outlets (Coffee shop, The Oudh, The Frontier) of The Ashok during New Years Eve.

Other Sales & Marketing efforts :

• ITDC participated under Ministry Of Tourism pavilion in International Tourism Mart - ITB Berlin 2024.

• ITDC associated with 6th Global Film Tourism Conclave organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry at Mumbai.

• ITDC participated in PATA Travel Mart at International Exhibition and Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi

• Regular business was procured through agreements done with OTAs (online travel agents such as Make My Trip, Booking. com, Expedia, Goibibo

• The Ashok won Best Bakery Award at Travel + Leisures ‘Delicious Dining Awards 2023.

• ITDC hosted stay of Doordarshans programme ‘Man Ki Baat delegates

• ITDC hosted stay of Sangeet Natak Awardees.

• ITDC hosted stay of delegates from various embassies during G20 Summit held at New Delhi.

• ITDC hosted stay of National Teachers Awardees, Department of School Education guests

• ITDC hosted stay of UPSC guests

• ITDC hosted stay of Election observers of State Bhawans

• ITDC hosted Medical Conference of Delhi Medical Association at Convention Hall, Ashok Hotel

• ITDC hosted conference of NAPCON at Convention Hall of The Ashok

• 18th Hospitality India- Hospitality & Travel Awards held at Convention Hall, Ashok Hotel

Advertising:

• Strategic promotional Advertisements were released in various journals and magazines.

• Advertisements were released in various national and regional newspapers related to Tender, recruitment, Financial results

VISION & MISSION

Due to disinvestment of hotels run by ITDC, it was felt necessary to review the vision and mission of ITDC. Accordingly, ITDC Board in its meeting held on 28.9.2017 under new Business Plan, approved the new Vision & Mission to align focus and activity of competition in accordance with changed business and economic scenario emerging out of divestment of some of the hotel units. The new Vision & Mission is as under:

Corporate Vision

To position ITDC as a respected, preferred and leading “one stop solution provider” in the Hospitality, Travel and Tourism sector and achieve higher return on investment for its shareholders while contributing towards fulfilling the overall objective of development, promotion and expansion of domestic as well as international tourism in the country for all sections of the society.

Corporate Mission

To achieve the desired position by leveraging on inherent strength of Corporation as a well- known, established and trusted brand and by strengthening and enlarging other potential SBUs by adopting SBU specific strategy, increasing customer base from B2G to B2C and B2B, achieving customer delight (in terms of external and internal customers) and by offering value for money quality services at par with best in industry.

3. ITDC - SWOT Analysis Strength

• Well established brand for almost 58 years in Hospitality, Travel & Tourism related services.

• Strong brand value that reflects values of Trust, Assurance and a mark of Indian Hospitality.

• Being a PSU under Ministry of Tourism, other Government entities prefer it for ease of doing business.

• Pool of highly skilled and experienced manpower in hospitality and travel & tourism related services like large banquets, VVIP catering, Domestic and global event management, Sound & Light shows, Tourism infra, Hospitality education and skill development, Duty Free Shops etc.

• Patronage of Ministry of Tourism and other Govt. Agencies. Events division has MoU with Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India for handling their events.

• Zero Debt Company.

• Regularly expanding overall topline and bottomline.

Weakness

• Ageing properties and manpower.

• IT environment needs further strengthening.

• High dependence on Govt. Sector.

Opportunities

• Tourism infrastructure in India is improving which will eventually translate into significant business opportunities.

• Increased demand for mounting SEL shows at Heritage / ASI sites

• Upcoming large convention/exhibition facilities and strengthening of MICE infrastructure pan India have great scope for Event Management-based solutions and advanced technologies are available at low costs for different business verticals to utilize and increase productivity.

• Optimum utilization of infrastructure of hotels by leasing out extra space available.

• Increased demand for skill development courses, training & Education in hospitality as well as increased focus of States on improving tourism related infrastructure.

• Depleting strength of skilled regular manpower.

• Uncertainty due to ongoing disinvestment process of hotels and consequential impact on human resource.

4. Details of significant changes (i.e. change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanations

Threats

• New hotels with ultra-modern facilities.

Name of the Ratio 2023-24 2022-23 Explanations for change of 25% or more Debtors Turnover 53.95 days 60.45 days N.A. [Trade Receivables (Net) as no. of days of Revenue from Operations] Current Ratio 1.53 1.61 N.A. Debt Equity Ratio 0 0 N.A. Interest coverage Ratio N.A. N.A. N.A. Inventory Turnover Ratio 7.92 days 8.06 days N.A. Operating profit margin 19.04% 15.69% N.A. Net profit margin 13.65% 12.36% N.A.

5. Environment Management Initiatives

ITDC has adopted various eco-friendly measures like ETP, Rainwater Harvesting System, Solar Energy etc along with other energy conservation measures in most of its units. STP/ ETPs have been installed in all of ITDCs properties for sustainable wastewater treatment. The Ashok / Samrat Hotel have a capacity of 1 MLD STP and 30KLD capacity of STP/ETP at Hotel Kalinga Ashok, Bhubaneswar. The Organic waste convertor is also installed at Hotel Ashok and Samrat to reduce hazardous and harmful waste to environment. Solar water Heating System has installed at The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi and Hotel Kalinga Ashok, Bhubaneswar to save energy. In addition, Hotel Kalinga Ashok also installed standalone Solar street lights in its premises.

ITDC Performance Standards have recognized as a benchmark for environmental and social risk management by achieving certifications from various organizations. The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi is LEED Gold certified hotel under US Green Building Council since 2017. Recently, Hotel Samrat has qualified for LEED certification in Feb 2024.

6. Outlook

The United Nations WorldTourism Organisation is expecting international tourism to fully recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2024, with initial estimates pointing to 2% growth above 2019 levels, led by increased air connectivity, visa facilitation and a stronger recovery of Asian destinations.

Continuing infrastructure development in the country, improved connectivity with new airports and national highways across the country, a resurgent M.I.C.E tourism surrounding recent and upcoming conventions centres, growth in air and railway passenger traffic and growth in demand has led to the robust growth of the hospitalilty and tourism industry.

7. Risk and Concerns

i. Tourism is a sensitive product. It is affected by general economic conditions like global recession, general inflationary conditions; Socio-political risk like socio political environment internationally and within the country, advisories from foreign countries; Competition from international hotel chains; increased outbound travel etc.

ii. Companys specific risks (Level of Risks: Likely/Almost Certain), have been mentioned in the Board Report.

8. Internal Control

The Corporation has adequate internal controls system commensurate to its nature of business. Board in its meeting held on 19.01.2024 has resolved to appoint the Internal Financial Control (IFC) Auditors. The Auditors were appointed and the audit was completed in March, 2024.

Board has laid down adequate policies and procedures such as Licensing Procedure, Purchase Procedures, Engineering & Works Manual, SoP for Cash & Bank Transactions, Internal Financial Control Policy, Risk Control Mechanism, Delegation of Powers etc. for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of business.

Professional services of Chartered Accountant Firms are availed to conduct Internal Audit of all units/verticals of ITDC. A detailed Internal Audit manual duly approved by the Board of Directors has been circulated to all the units.

Internal Auditors monitor and evaluate the efficacy and adequacy of the internal checks & control systems. Quarterly Internal Audit Reports are submitted by Internal Auditors. Corrective actions, wherever required, are taken by the units/verticals. Significant observations, if any, are reported to the Audit Committee.

9. Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations

Total employees in the Corporation, as on 31.3.2023, were 513, which have now come down to 465 as on 31.3.2024. (Excluding 34 employees engaged on Direct Contract basis). Out of 465 employees, 121 employees belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs), 10 belong to Scheduled Tribes (STs) and 48 to Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Moreover, 10 employees were promoted to the next higher posts. Further, there are 70 Women employees (41 Executives & 29 Non-Executives) working in ITDC as on 31.03.2024 constituting 15.5% of the total workforce of the Corporation. The overall Industrial relation situation in ITDC continued to be cordial and good.

In order to improve the competencies, mitigate the shortage of domain specific functionaries and strengthening of various verticals, need-based recruitment exercise has been initiated.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objective, projections and estimates are forward looking statement and progressive within the meaning of applicable security laws and regulations. Actual results may vary from those expressed or implied, depending upon economic conditions, Government policies and other incidental factors.

Report on Corporate Governance for the Financial Year 2023-24 Pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015