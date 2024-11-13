Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

INDIA TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting inter alia for discussing and approving the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 will be held on Wednesday the 13th day of November 2024 at 1530 hours and 1600 hours respectively at Board Room Ashok Hotel Chankyapuri Delhi- 110021 The Board Meeting to be held on 13/11/2024 has been revised to 14/11/2024 This has reference to our earlier intimation dated November 06, 2024 regarding intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. It may please be noted that due to some unavoidable reasons, Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting scheduled on 13th November 2024 inter alia for discussing and approving the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 will be re-scheduled on Thursday, the 14th day of November, 2024 at 1730 hours and 1800 hours respectively at Board Room, Ashok Hotel, Chankyapuri Delhi-110021. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/11/2024) Financial results for quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 I (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

INDIA TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INDIA TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform that Audit Committee Meeting and Board Meeting inter alia for discussing and approving the Un-Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 1500 hours and 1530 hours respectively at Board Room Ashok Hotel Chankyapuri Delhi- 110021 Please find enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Statements along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024. The results have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board in the meeting held on 13.08.2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 3 May 2024

INDIA TOURISM DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is being given regarding Board Meeting being convened to approve Audited Financial Results for FY 2023-24 (Standalone & Consolidated) and recommend final dividend if any. Financial Results (standalone & CFS) for period ending on 31.03.2024 A final dividend of Rs. 2.52 per equity share has been recommended in board Meeting held on 11.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024