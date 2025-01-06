India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-26.85
38.74
14.05
35.06
Depreciation
-6.68
-7.2
-7.14
-6.18
Tax paid
-0.83
-16.55
-8.74
-8.06
Working capital
-46.61
11.05
25.91
-8.48
Other operating items
Operating
-80.98
26.03
24.06
12.34
Capital expenditure
0.93
3.96
6.17
-103.3
Free cash flow
-80.04
29.99
30.23
-90.95
Equity raised
515.99
482.68
482.47
491.61
Investing
0
0
-1.83
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
15.86
11.4
Net in cash
435.94
512.68
526.75
412.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.