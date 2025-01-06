iifl-logo-icon 1
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

660.95
(-7.65%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

I T D C FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-26.85

38.74

14.05

35.06

Depreciation

-6.68

-7.2

-7.14

-6.18

Tax paid

-0.83

-16.55

-8.74

-8.06

Working capital

-46.61

11.05

25.91

-8.48

Other operating items

Operating

-80.98

26.03

24.06

12.34

Capital expenditure

0.93

3.96

6.17

-103.3

Free cash flow

-80.04

29.99

30.23

-90.95

Equity raised

515.99

482.68

482.47

491.61

Investing

0

0

-1.83

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

15.86

11.4

Net in cash

435.94

512.68

526.75

412.06

