India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Key Ratios

623.9
(0.56%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-48.32

-2.18

0.22

-23.94

Op profit growth

-296.21

-440.94

-148.86

-24.03

EBIT growth

-193.89

182.49

-61.12

-12.72

Net profit growth

-265.61

17.59

138.15

-58.26

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-24.89

6.55

-1.88

3.85

EBIT margin

-19.23

10.58

3.66

9.45

Net profit margin

-19.53

6.09

5.06

2.13

RoCE

-11.59

11.68

4.19

10.69

RoNW

-2.87

1.66

1.44

0.61

RoA

-2.94

1.68

1.44

0.6

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-4.34

2.16

1.67

1

Dividend per share

0

0

1.85

1.33

Cash EPS

-4.83

1.55

1.19

0.06

Book value per share

32.76

37.3

35.83

35.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

-88.49

60.18

271.43

414.3

P/CEPS

-79.4

83.53

379.09

6,345.4

P/B

11.72

3.48

12.65

11.59

EV/EBIDTA

-113.07

19.53

176.09

82.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

89.45

153.15

Tax payout

2.43

-46.77

-72.64

-25.33

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

168.41

106.41

104.22

107.62

Inventory days

21.85

11.26

12.81

14.92

Creditor days

-148.97

-132.09

-127.04

-94.98

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

30.03

-36.21

-23.09

-38.11

Net debt / equity

-0.82

-0.81

-1.01

-0.86

Net debt / op. profit

5.25

-11.61

47.34

-19.59

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-14.34

-21.44

-20.05

-21.43

Employee costs

-58.69

-35.9

-41.07

-34.49

Other costs

-51.85

-36.09

-40.75

-40.2

QUICKLINKS FOR India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd

