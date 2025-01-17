Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-48.32
-2.18
0.22
-23.94
Op profit growth
-296.21
-440.94
-148.86
-24.03
EBIT growth
-193.89
182.49
-61.12
-12.72
Net profit growth
-265.61
17.59
138.15
-58.26
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-24.89
6.55
-1.88
3.85
EBIT margin
-19.23
10.58
3.66
9.45
Net profit margin
-19.53
6.09
5.06
2.13
RoCE
-11.59
11.68
4.19
10.69
RoNW
-2.87
1.66
1.44
0.61
RoA
-2.94
1.68
1.44
0.6
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.34
2.16
1.67
1
Dividend per share
0
0
1.85
1.33
Cash EPS
-4.83
1.55
1.19
0.06
Book value per share
32.76
37.3
35.83
35.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
-88.49
60.18
271.43
414.3
P/CEPS
-79.4
83.53
379.09
6,345.4
P/B
11.72
3.48
12.65
11.59
EV/EBIDTA
-113.07
19.53
176.09
82.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
89.45
153.15
Tax payout
2.43
-46.77
-72.64
-25.33
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
168.41
106.41
104.22
107.62
Inventory days
21.85
11.26
12.81
14.92
Creditor days
-148.97
-132.09
-127.04
-94.98
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
30.03
-36.21
-23.09
-38.11
Net debt / equity
-0.82
-0.81
-1.01
-0.86
Net debt / op. profit
5.25
-11.61
47.34
-19.59
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-14.34
-21.44
-20.05
-21.43
Employee costs
-58.69
-35.9
-41.07
-34.49
Other costs
-51.85
-36.09
-40.75
-40.2
