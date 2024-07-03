iifl-logo-icon 1
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

660
(1.23%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

384.14

307.11

204.65

103.6

250.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

384.14

307.11

204.65

103.6

250.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.21

14.78

9.45

10.8

14.64

Total Income

396.35

321.89

214.1

114.4

264.91

Total Expenditure

315.43

255.96

200.1

151.74

227.6

PBIDT

80.92

65.93

14.01

-37.34

37.32

Interest

0.63

0.74

0.87

0.79

0.77

PBDT

80.29

65.19

13.14

-38.12

36.55

Depreciation

5.2

5.77

5.04

5.11

6.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

20.93

15.99

5.29

0

8.71

Deferred Tax

0.07

-1.37

1.17

1.57

11.89

Reported Profit After Tax

54.1

44.79

1.65

-44.81

9.75

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

-1.75

-1.11

Net Profit after Minority Interest

54.62

45.16

2.1

-43.06

10.86

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.22

-0.11

-0.07

0.83

0.41

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

54.84

45.27

2.17

-43.89

10.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.39

5.13

0.03

-4.96

1.3

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

85.77

85.77

85.77

85.77

85.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.06

21.46

6.84

-36.04

14.91

PBDTM(%)

20.9

21.22

6.42

-36.79

14.6

PATM(%)

14.08

14.58

0.8

-43.25

3.89

