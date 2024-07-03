India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
384.14
307.11
204.65
103.6
250.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
384.14
307.11
204.65
103.6
250.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.21
14.78
9.45
10.8
14.64
Total Income
396.35
321.89
214.1
114.4
264.91
Total Expenditure
315.43
255.96
200.1
151.74
227.6
PBIDT
80.92
65.93
14.01
-37.34
37.32
Interest
0.63
0.74
0.87
0.79
0.77
PBDT
80.29
65.19
13.14
-38.12
36.55
Depreciation
5.2
5.77
5.04
5.11
6.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
20.93
15.99
5.29
0
8.71
Deferred Tax
0.07
-1.37
1.17
1.57
11.89
Reported Profit After Tax
54.1
44.79
1.65
-44.81
9.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
-1.75
-1.11
Net Profit after Minority Interest
54.62
45.16
2.1
-43.06
10.86
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.22
-0.11
-0.07
0.83
0.41
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
54.84
45.27
2.17
-43.89
10.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.39
5.13
0.03
-4.96
1.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
85.77
85.77
85.77
85.77
85.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.06
21.46
6.84
-36.04
14.91
PBDTM(%)
20.9
21.22
6.42
-36.79
14.6
PATM(%)
14.08
14.58
0.8
-43.25
3.89
