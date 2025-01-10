India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.77
85.77
85.77
85.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
339.42
286.96
231.07
228.61
Net Worth
425.19
372.73
316.84
314.38
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
425.19
372.73
316.84
314.38
Fixed Assets
34.29
38.72
39.94
40.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.8
8.8
8.8
9.28
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.88
41.51
40.75
36.15
Networking Capital
-217.62
-174.9
8.87
-3.65
Inventories
12.55
10.26
9.87
10.83
Inventory Days
22.49
Sundry Debtors
76.21
79.03
71.8
67.06
Debtor Days
139.26
Other Current Assets
359.88
318.21
210.43
178.84
Sundry Creditors
-149
-154.43
-87.67
-72.65
Creditor Days
150.87
Other Current Liabilities
-517.26
-427.97
-195.56
-187.74
Cash
567.86
458.59
218.47
231.67
Total Assets
425.21
372.72
316.83
314.39
