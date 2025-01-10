iifl-logo-icon 1
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

623.5
(-6.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.77

85.77

85.77

85.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

339.42

286.96

231.07

228.61

Net Worth

425.19

372.73

316.84

314.38

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

425.19

372.73

316.84

314.38

Fixed Assets

34.29

38.72

39.94

40.95

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.8

8.8

8.8

9.28

Deferred Tax Asset Net

31.88

41.51

40.75

36.15

Networking Capital

-217.62

-174.9

8.87

-3.65

Inventories

12.55

10.26

9.87

10.83

Inventory Days

22.49

Sundry Debtors

76.21

79.03

71.8

67.06

Debtor Days

139.26

Other Current Assets

359.88

318.21

210.43

178.84

Sundry Creditors

-149

-154.43

-87.67

-72.65

Creditor Days

150.87

Other Current Liabilities

-517.26

-427.97

-195.56

-187.74

Cash

567.86

458.59

218.47

231.67

Total Assets

425.21

372.72

316.83

314.39

