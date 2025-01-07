Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.76
336.26
343.86
330.76
yoy growth (%)
-47.73
-2.21
3.96
-24.33
Raw materials
-25.09
-72.27
-69.33
-71.78
As % of sales
14.27
21.49
20.16
21.7
Employee costs
-101.16
-118.96
-140.5
-110.18
As % of sales
57.55
35.37
40.86
33.31
Other costs
-89.91
-119.37
-139.12
-132.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.15
35.5
40.45
40
Operating profit
-40.4
25.65
-5.1
16.47
OPM
-22.98
7.62
-1.48
4.98
Depreciation
-6.68
-7.2
-7.14
-6.18
Interest expense
-1.22
-0.92
-0.47
-0.57
Other income
21.45
21.22
26.77
25.34
Profit before tax
-26.85
38.74
14.05
35.06
Taxes
-0.83
-16.55
-8.74
-8.06
Tax rate
3.1
-42.72
-62.26
-22.99
Minorities and other
-2.57
-3.64
-12.57
-4.71
Adj. profit
-30.26
18.55
-7.26
22.29
Exceptional items
3.06
3.92
30.88
-10.86
Net profit
-27.2
22.47
23.61
11.43
yoy growth (%)
-221.02
-4.83
106.6
-49.31
NPM
-15.47
6.68
6.86
3.45
