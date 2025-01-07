iifl-logo-icon 1
India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

661.85
(0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:09:49 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.76

336.26

343.86

330.76

yoy growth (%)

-47.73

-2.21

3.96

-24.33

Raw materials

-25.09

-72.27

-69.33

-71.78

As % of sales

14.27

21.49

20.16

21.7

Employee costs

-101.16

-118.96

-140.5

-110.18

As % of sales

57.55

35.37

40.86

33.31

Other costs

-89.91

-119.37

-139.12

-132.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.15

35.5

40.45

40

Operating profit

-40.4

25.65

-5.1

16.47

OPM

-22.98

7.62

-1.48

4.98

Depreciation

-6.68

-7.2

-7.14

-6.18

Interest expense

-1.22

-0.92

-0.47

-0.57

Other income

21.45

21.22

26.77

25.34

Profit before tax

-26.85

38.74

14.05

35.06

Taxes

-0.83

-16.55

-8.74

-8.06

Tax rate

3.1

-42.72

-62.26

-22.99

Minorities and other

-2.57

-3.64

-12.57

-4.71

Adj. profit

-30.26

18.55

-7.26

22.29

Exceptional items

3.06

3.92

30.88

-10.86

Net profit

-27.2

22.47

23.61

11.43

yoy growth (%)

-221.02

-4.83

106.6

-49.31

NPM

-15.47

6.68

6.86

3.45

