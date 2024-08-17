iifl-logo-icon 1
CKP Leisure Ltd Share Price

3
(0%)
Jan 22, 2021|01:17:31 PM

CKP Leisure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

3

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.6

Day's High

3

Day's Low

3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

CKP Leisure Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

CKP Leisure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CKP Leisure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:03 AM
Mar-2020Sep-2019Mar-2019Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.83%

Non-Promoter- 47.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CKP Leisure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

7.59

5.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.85

10.91

6.12

1.07

Net Worth

14.48

20.54

13.71

6.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.26

9.8

10.63

1.16

yoy growth (%)

-87.09

-7.78

816.41

71,163.9

Raw materials

-1.15

-1.74

-3.65

0

As % of sales

91.34

17.81

34.35

0

Employee costs

-0.54

-1.09

-0.92

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.64

1.4

1.37

1.07

Depreciation

-0.71

-1.13

-0.68

0

Tax paid

0.07

-0.31

-0.52

0

Working capital

2.28

-1.16

3.35

0.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-87.09

-7.78

816.41

71,163.9

Op profit growth

-181.27

25.92

73.71

94,992.19

EBIT growth

-278.85

6.32

27.99

94,992.19

Net profit growth

-655.01

-33.84

53.79

1,35,745.99

No Record Found

View Annually Results

CKP Leisure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CKP Leisure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Prafulla Subhashchandra Bhat

Chairman & Director

Chanakya Dhanda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CKP Leisure Ltd

Summary

CKP Leisure Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Percept Media Work Private Limited on July 23, 2013. The name of the Company was changed to Dionysus Club Private Limited vide special resolution dated March 21, 2016. Further the name of the Company was changed to CKP Leisure Private Limited vide special resolution dated April 30, 2016. Vide special resolution dated September 01, 2016, the status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the company changed to CKP Leisure Limited on October 14, 2016.CKP Leisure is focused on the fast growing niche leisure market in India comprising of night clubs, fine dining restaurants, multiplexes, banquet halls, etc. Currently the company operates one of the well known night clubs in Mumbai in the iconic Hotel Sahara Star. The Company in association with the celebrity DJ Mr. Aqeel Ali, launched a nightclub in the city on July 27th, 2016, by the name SIRKUS. The high-end nightclub SIRKUS boasts of a plush decor and electrifying ambience. It provides the guests with an unparalleled outdoor nightlife experience. Being located at the iconic Hotel Sahara Star (Mumbai), the space spans 5,000 square feet and offers a dance floor, high-energy lighting, VIP bottle service and some of the best beats and entertainment. In July 2015 the company made an investment in a partnership firm named M/s. Athena Restaurant and Bar, and took over the operations and management of a restaurant and a nigh
