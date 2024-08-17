Summary

CKP Leisure Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Percept Media Work Private Limited on July 23, 2013. The name of the Company was changed to Dionysus Club Private Limited vide special resolution dated March 21, 2016. Further the name of the Company was changed to CKP Leisure Private Limited vide special resolution dated April 30, 2016. Vide special resolution dated September 01, 2016, the status of the Company was changed to a public limited company and the name of the company changed to CKP Leisure Limited on October 14, 2016.CKP Leisure is focused on the fast growing niche leisure market in India comprising of night clubs, fine dining restaurants, multiplexes, banquet halls, etc. Currently the company operates one of the well known night clubs in Mumbai in the iconic Hotel Sahara Star. The Company in association with the celebrity DJ Mr. Aqeel Ali, launched a nightclub in the city on July 27th, 2016, by the name SIRKUS. The high-end nightclub SIRKUS boasts of a plush decor and electrifying ambience. It provides the guests with an unparalleled outdoor nightlife experience. Being located at the iconic Hotel Sahara Star (Mumbai), the space spans 5,000 square feet and offers a dance floor, high-energy lighting, VIP bottle service and some of the best beats and entertainment. In July 2015 the company made an investment in a partnership firm named M/s. Athena Restaurant and Bar, and took over the operations and management of a restaurant and a nigh

Read More