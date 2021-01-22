Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1.26
9.8
10.63
1.16
yoy growth (%)
-87.09
-7.78
816.41
71,163.9
Raw materials
-1.15
-1.74
-3.65
0
As % of sales
91.34
17.81
34.35
0
Employee costs
-0.54
-1.09
-0.92
-0.04
As % of sales
42.71
11.16
8.67
3.44
Other costs
-1.47
-4.61
-4.19
-0.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
116.61
47.08
39.44
4.09
Operating profit
-1.9
2.34
1.86
1.07
OPM
-150.67
23.93
17.52
92.45
Depreciation
-0.71
-1.13
-0.68
0
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.05
0
0
Other income
0
0.24
0.19
0
Profit before tax
-2.64
1.4
1.37
1.07
Taxes
0.07
-0.31
-0.52
0
Tax rate
-2.74
-22.38
-38.09
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.56
1.09
0.84
1.07
Exceptional items
-3.48
0
0.8
0
Net profit
-6.05
1.09
1.64
1.07
yoy growth (%)
-655.01
-33.84
53.79
1,35,745.99
NPM
-478.54
11.13
15.51
92.45
No Record Found
