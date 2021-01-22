iifl-logo-icon 1
CKP Leisure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3
(0%)
Jan 22, 2021

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1.26

9.8

10.63

1.16

yoy growth (%)

-87.09

-7.78

816.41

71,163.9

Raw materials

-1.15

-1.74

-3.65

0

As % of sales

91.34

17.81

34.35

0

Employee costs

-0.54

-1.09

-0.92

-0.04

As % of sales

42.71

11.16

8.67

3.44

Other costs

-1.47

-4.61

-4.19

-0.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

116.61

47.08

39.44

4.09

Operating profit

-1.9

2.34

1.86

1.07

OPM

-150.67

23.93

17.52

92.45

Depreciation

-0.71

-1.13

-0.68

0

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.05

0

0

Other income

0

0.24

0.19

0

Profit before tax

-2.64

1.4

1.37

1.07

Taxes

0.07

-0.31

-0.52

0

Tax rate

-2.74

-22.38

-38.09

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.56

1.09

0.84

1.07

Exceptional items

-3.48

0

0.8

0

Net profit

-6.05

1.09

1.64

1.07

yoy growth (%)

-655.01

-33.84

53.79

1,35,745.99

NPM

-478.54

11.13

15.51

92.45

