CKP Leisure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3
(0%)
Jan 22, 2021|01:17:31 PM

CKP Leisure Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.64

1.4

1.37

1.07

Depreciation

-0.71

-1.13

-0.68

0

Tax paid

0.07

-0.31

-0.52

0

Working capital

2.28

-1.16

3.35

0.5

Other operating items

Operating

-1

-1.19

3.51

1.57

Capital expenditure

-8.33

1.09

7.24

0

Free cash flow

-9.33

-0.1

10.75

1.57

Equity raised

21.81

17.97

7.24

5.87

Investing

0

0

-6.54

6.54

Financing

0.21

0.01

2.35

2.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.69

17.87

13.8

16.34

