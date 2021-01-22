CKP Leisure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-2.64
1.4
1.37
1.07
Depreciation
-0.71
-1.13
-0.68
0
Tax paid
0.07
-0.31
-0.52
0
Working capital
2.28
-1.16
3.35
0.5
Other operating items
Operating
-1
-1.19
3.51
1.57
Capital expenditure
-8.33
1.09
7.24
0
Free cash flow
-9.33
-0.1
10.75
1.57
Equity raised
21.81
17.97
7.24
5.87
Investing
0
0
-6.54
6.54
Financing
0.21
0.01
2.35
2.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.69
17.87
13.8
16.34
No Record Found
