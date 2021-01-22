CKP Leisure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
7.59
5.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.85
10.91
6.12
1.07
Net Worth
14.48
20.54
13.71
6.96
Minority Interest
Debt
0.2
0.01
0
2.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.07
0.18
0
Total Liabilities
14.68
20.62
13.89
9.31
Fixed Assets
4.64
11.13
7.67
0.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
6.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.48
6.63
3.43
1.99
Inventories
0
0.9
0.2
0
Inventory Days
0
33.5
6.86
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.51
1.37
0
Debtor Days
0
18.98
47.03
0
Other Current Assets
7.55
7.6
2.96
2.04
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.94
-0.5
0
Creditor Days
0
34.99
17.16
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.07
-1.44
-0.6
-0.05
Cash
2.56
2.86
2.79
0.52
Total Assets
14.68
20.62
13.89
9.31
