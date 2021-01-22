iifl-logo-icon 1
CKP Leisure Ltd Balance Sheet

3
(0%)
Jan 22, 2021

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

7.59

5.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.85

10.91

6.12

1.07

Net Worth

14.48

20.54

13.71

6.96

Minority Interest

Debt

0.2

0.01

0

2.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.07

0.18

0

Total Liabilities

14.68

20.62

13.89

9.31

Fixed Assets

4.64

11.13

7.67

0.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

6.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.48

6.63

3.43

1.99

Inventories

0

0.9

0.2

0

Inventory Days

0

33.5

6.86

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.51

1.37

0

Debtor Days

0

18.98

47.03

0

Other Current Assets

7.55

7.6

2.96

2.04

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.94

-0.5

0

Creditor Days

0

34.99

17.16

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.07

-1.44

-0.6

-0.05

Cash

2.56

2.86

2.79

0.52

Total Assets

14.68

20.62

13.89

9.31

